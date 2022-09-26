ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa
OK! Magazine

'Nothing To Lose': Disgraced 'Today' Star Matt Lauer Vows Revenge On Katie Couric, Hoda Kotb & More In His Explosive Tell-All Memoir

Matt Lauer is returning to the spotlight, as he is currently working on a tell-all book this year — and it sounds like no one is safe from what the disgraced Today show star will write. "For the past five years, Matt's kept his head down, but now thinks the dust has settled and it's time to get even with everyone who threw him under the bus," an insider told Radar. "He's been plotting how he should do this book, and it will be balanced between trying to emphasize all of the good he's done while exacting revenge against others,"...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why There’s No Love Lost Between Her and Ellen DeGeneres

Rosie O’Donnell reminisced about a conversation Ellen DeGeneres had in the past with Larry King, revealing why the two are not close friends. Rosie admitted to feeling the tension between herself and DeGeneres during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. O’Donnell said that she had DeGeneres on as a guest on her tv show. However, she was never invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until the very end of its 19-season run.
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show

The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Remark About Reginae Carter

After receiving pushback over his hot take about Reginae’s romances, Akademiks is admitting to his wrongs. Things have been tense for DJ Akademiks over the last few days and while other similar news cycles usually let up around this time, the blogger remains a hot topic. Akademiks has not only ruffled feathers with his remarks about Hip Hop pioneers, but while on Twitch, he decided to target Reginae Carter.
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Reflects On The Pressure Of Taking Over Timeslot Previously Held By Ellen And Oprah

On daytime TV, one afternoon timeslot has been the home of some massive hits with The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Now, pop superstar and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson is stepping into that slot. Oprah and Ellen have some big shoes to fill, and Clarkson seems like the perfect choice. However, she has been transparent about the pressures of taking over.
