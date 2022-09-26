Read full article on original website
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage
Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
Post Malone Hospitalized for “Stabbing Pain” a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show
Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
Post Malone Hospitalized, Says He Has 'Stabbing Pain' When He Breathes
Rapper Post Malone postponed a concert Saturday night in Boston, advising fans 30 minutes before he was due to start that he had been hospitalized. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” the 27-year-old, whose full name is Austin Richard Post, wrote in an Instagram story.
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022
Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Def Leppard Do “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.: Watch
Foo Fighters played their Inglewood tribute concert in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last night, welcoming guests including Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Dave Chappelle, and more. Below, check out Def Leppard and Cyrus’ performance of the former’s “Photograph,” as well as the band’s version of “Rock of Ages” with the Foos’ Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Scroll down to see Chappelle’s revival of the “Creep” cover he played with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year.
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert 2.0: Foo Fighters Reveal MORE Legendary Musicians To Perform
Taylor Hawkins' legacy will be forever unmatched as apparent during the first show of his tribute concert last September 3 that's why many fans are eager to watch the second show which will take place in a few days. According to Banana 101.5 Rocks, Foo Fighters finally announced the complete...
Post Malone Returns to Stage After Fall, Performs in Pain
Post Malone made his grand return to the stage after being hospitalized for his hard fall ... and while he might not have performed at 100%, the crowd was lovin' every minute. The singer took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Tuesday night ... thanking the packed crowd early on for coming out -- and repeated his explanation as to why he pulled the plug on Saturday's gig.
Update: Dre London Shares Condition of Post Malone After Being Sent to Hospital
UPDATE: Malone’s manager Dre London confirmed to HYPEBEAST that the artist was not hospitalized but rather underwent an X-ray and CT scan following the pain he experienced. Posty may be suffering from a “really tiny fracture” and was given medication for the next week or so. He has been resting up the last few days and “only felt a little better day,” London shared.
Rapper Post Malone hospitalized, cancels Boston show
Grammy Award-nominee Post Malone was forced to cancel his show in Boston on Saturday night as the rapper was hospitalized after experiencing “stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”. Malone, 27, accidentally fell into an open trap door during a show last weekend in St. Louis. It is unclear...
Post Malone 'Feels Horrible' For Postponing Boston Concert, Shares the Real Reason Why
Post Malone apologized to Boston, Massachusetts for postponing the second show at TD Garden; this comes after his nasty fall offstage at his concert in St. Louis, Missouri the previous week. The 27-year-old rapper took to his socials to explain to fans the reason behind the abrupt postponement of his...
Post Malone & Doja Cat’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart
Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). Each act reaches No. 1 on the ranking for the fifth time. Post Malone previously topped Pop Airplay with “Circles” (for 10 weeks in 2019-20); “Wow.” (one, 2019); “Better Now” (two, 2018); and “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign (four, 2018).
Chris Shiflett Reveals If Foo Fighters Will Continue Without Taylor Hawkins
Ever since the tragic and untimely death of Taylor Hawkins in March, fans have been wondering if Foo Fighters will continue making music. According to Chris Shiflett, the answer is yes. The guitarist addressed the question during a recent interview, when asked how it's felt promoting his new solo album...
Dave Chappelle Performs 'Creep' with Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was honored in a massive way in Los Angeles -- with stars including Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Brian May -- and more taking the stage ... but it was a unique cover from Dave Chappelle that had fans talking. The concert marathon, which...
