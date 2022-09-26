ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

PopCrush

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ETOnline.com

Post Malone Gives Update After Suffering Dramatic Fall Onstage

Post Malone is giving an update on his condition after suffering a scary fall during a show on Saturday. During the St. Louis stop of his Twelve Carat tour, the 28-year-old was performing his hit single, “Circles” when he fell in what appeared to be a hole in the middle of the stage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Post Malone Hospitalized for “Stabbing Pain” a Week After Stage Fall, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna Tapped as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformerPharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81Super Bowl Halftime Show: Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event “On tour, I usually wake up around...
BOSTON, MA
HuffPost

Post Malone Hospitalized, Says He Has 'Stabbing Pain' When He Breathes

Rapper Post Malone postponed a concert Saturday night in Boston, advising fans 30 minutes before he was due to start that he had been hospitalized. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” the 27-year-old, whose full name is Austin Richard Post, wrote in an Instagram story.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022

Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Def Leppard Do “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in L.A.: Watch

Foo Fighters played their Inglewood tribute concert in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, last night, welcoming guests including Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Dave Chappelle, and more. Below, check out Def Leppard and Cyrus’ performance of the former’s “Photograph,” as well as the band’s version of “Rock of Ages” with the Foos’ Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Scroll down to see Chappelle’s revival of the “Creep” cover he played with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden last year.
INGLEWOOD, CA
TMZ.com

Post Malone Returns to Stage After Fall, Performs in Pain

Post Malone made his grand return to the stage after being hospitalized for his hard fall ... and while he might not have performed at 100%, the crowd was lovin' every minute. The singer took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Tuesday night ... thanking the packed crowd early on for coming out -- and repeated his explanation as to why he pulled the plug on Saturday's gig.
CLEVELAND, OH
hypebeast.com

Update: Dre London Shares Condition of Post Malone After Being Sent to Hospital

UPDATE: Malone’s manager Dre London confirmed to HYPEBEAST that the artist was not hospitalized but rather underwent an X-ray and CT scan following the pain he experienced. Posty may be suffering from a “really tiny fracture” and was given medication for the next week or so. He has been resting up the last few days and “only felt a little better day,” London shared.
MUSIC
102.5 The Bone

Rapper Post Malone hospitalized, cancels Boston show

Grammy Award-nominee Post Malone was forced to cancel his show in Boston on Saturday night as the rapper was hospitalized after experiencing “stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”. Malone, 27, accidentally fell into an open trap door during a show last weekend in St. Louis. It is unclear...
BOSTON, MA
Billboard

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, ascends to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart (dated Oct. 1). Each act reaches No. 1 on the ranking for the fifth time. Post Malone previously topped Pop Airplay with “Circles” (for 10 weeks in 2019-20); “Wow.” (one, 2019); “Better Now” (two, 2018); and “Psycho,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign (four, 2018).
ENTERTAINMENT
