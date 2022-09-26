We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my living room rug, but I’ll be the first to admit that it can get a bit dingy from all the foot (and paw) traffic from people and pets. I knew from the start that a white rug would be a big challenge to keep clean, but I went for it anyway because I liked it that much. Unfortunately, my once-white rug has been looking grayer and grayer lately. While I was able to lift some of the dirt out with a wet-dry vac and even a handheld shampooer, both of these tools require cleaning solutions that I’m not always so great about restocking at home. I figured that I’d have to carve out some time to deep clean the rug … but then I had an opportunity to try out the BLACK + DECKER Multipurpose Steam Mop, which comes with a whopping six attachments. I’d heard great reviews about steam mops but had never tried one for myself, and this seemed like the best test I could possibly do.

