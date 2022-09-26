Read full article on original website
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Intersection of Highways 59 & 80 northbound outside lane changes
MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department wants area drivers to be aware of a change to the intersection of Highways 59 and 80. The outside lane of the intersection, marked by the diagonal white lines as shown in the accompanying photo, is now closed to northbound traffic. Officials point out that the white truck seen in the photo has failed to notice the white lines. The Texas Department of Transportation recently added these lines to indicate that drivers are not to use this area. Those who ignore the white lines and proceed northbound in the outside lane may be ticketed. The change was made to facilitate traffic flow and improve safety at this intersection, according to a news release.
Major wreck in Rusk County on US 259, FM 850 causes traffic delays
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on US Highway 259 at FM 850 in Rusk County Wednesday afternoon. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said FM 850 is blocked on the east side of US 259. Drivers should expect delays, especially northbound,...
53-Year-Old Eric C. Eitel Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday in Smith County. The officials stated that the crash happened north of Winona at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
New interim constable for Smith County Pct. 5 has been announced
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In an executive session on Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to appoint Wesley Hicks as the new interim constable for Smith County Pct. 5. Commissioner Phillips made a motion to appoint Hicks as interim Smith County Constable Pct. 5 and approve the necessary bond effective Oct. 6. […]
WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview
The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
Longview Police give update in Friday crash involving pedestrian found on top of SUV
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police announced on Tuesday a local man was killed in a pedestrian versus SUV crash on Friday. Longview PD says that officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Eastman Road at 5:45 a.m. Authorities said the area was dark and the driver thought he had hit an animal. […]
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
Council approves Statement of Work for new law enforcement technology
TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be replacing their in-car camera systems, body-worn cameras, and Tasers. The City Council approved a $2,604,499.50 Statement of Work to provide similar equipment to all personnel and allow continuity of training with the new equipment, according to a news release. Officials say the agreement provides the police department with updated in-car cameras that have integrated license plate reader abilities, new body-worn cameras for each officer, unlimited video storage capabilities, upgraded Tasers for each officer, along with associated software, hardware, services, and warranties. Municipal court and fire department personnel will also be getting new equipment. Click this link for more details.
PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday. Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him. At the time of the crash, the immediate area was...
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
Bullard rescinds boil water notice
BULLARD — The city of Bullard has rescinded a boil water notice that had been issued Monday. In posting the boil notice, the city cited “conditions which occurred recently in the public water system.” Officials now advise that the water has been deemed safe for consumption. You can click this link for further details.
Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
Police presence increased at Longview campuses following threats
LONGVIEW — Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district and our news partner KETK. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social media were against Lumberton High School, not Longview. “The student responsible was arrested by local authorities,” the district said. The district said they are thankful to be able to rely on their local law enforcement, and they will press criminal charges against anyone who makes threats against students, staff or their schools.
Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issues boil notice
RUSK – Due to a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. This includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, according to the utility. Go to this link for more details.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
