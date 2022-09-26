ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktbb.com

Intersection of Highways 59 & 80 northbound outside lane changes

MARSHALL — The Marshall Police Department wants area drivers to be aware of a change to the intersection of Highways 59 and 80. The outside lane of the intersection, marked by the diagonal white lines as shown in the accompanying photo, is now closed to northbound traffic. Officials point out that the white truck seen in the photo has failed to notice the white lines. The Texas Department of Transportation recently added these lines to indicate that drivers are not to use this area. Those who ignore the white lines and proceed northbound in the outside lane may be ticketed. The change was made to facilitate traffic flow and improve safety at this intersection, according to a news release.
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
City
Commerce, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
County
Smith County, TX
Smith County, TX
Government
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20

SWEPCO deploys 300 personnel to Orlando in preparation for Hurricane Ian. More than 100 SWEPCO employees, and another 200 contractors, are deploying to Orlando Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The deployment will consist of a total of around 200 trucks and will depart Longview at 6 a.m. for their 1,000 mile convoy.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line...
WINONA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Txdot#Roadwork#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Loop 323#Fm 2207
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
ktbb.com

Council approves Statement of Work for new law enforcement technology

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be replacing their in-car camera systems, body-worn cameras, and Tasers. The City Council approved a $2,604,499.50 Statement of Work to provide similar equipment to all personnel and allow continuity of training with the new equipment, according to a news release. Officials say the agreement provides the police department with updated in-car cameras that have integrated license plate reader abilities, new body-worn cameras for each officer, unlimited video storage capabilities, upgraded Tasers for each officer, along with associated software, hardware, services, and warranties. Municipal court and fire department personnel will also be getting new equipment. Click this link for more details.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday. Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him. At the time of the crash, the immediate area was...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

East Texas community is warned of fentanyl

TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Bullard rescinds boil water notice

BULLARD — The city of Bullard has rescinded a boil water notice that had been issued Monday. In posting the boil notice, the city cited “conditions which occurred recently in the public water system.” Officials now advise that the water has been deemed safe for consumption. You can click this link for further details.
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why

Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Police presence increased at Longview campuses following threats

LONGVIEW — Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district and our news partner KETK. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social media were against Lumberton High School, not Longview. “The student responsible was arrested by local authorities,” the district said. The district said they are thankful to be able to rely on their local law enforcement, and they will press criminal charges against anyone who makes threats against students, staff or their schools.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issues boil notice

RUSK – Due to a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. This includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, according to the utility. Go to this link for more details.
RUSK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy