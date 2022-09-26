ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get free coffee at over 650 locations nationwide on September 29th

National Coffee Day is September 29th, and one major travel center chain is giving away free coffee to guests at over 650 locations nationwide to celebrate. Pilot Flying J recently announced that it would give all guests a free cup of coffee on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in celebration of National Coffee Day.
Dunkin' Is Giving Out Free Coffee for National Coffee Day

There’s basically only one way to celebrate National Coffee Day, broadly speaking. It’s the same way you start every day. Coffee. Though, on National Coffee Day, the hope is that you’re getting a little discount or maybe even a free cup to start the day with a big win.
Here’s to Your Hustle: Dunkin’ Loyalty Members Get a Free Medium Coffee with Any Purchase on National Coffee Day

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- It’s that time again! That’s right, September 29 is National Coffee Day. An ode to those who drink Dunkin’ coffee. And to celebrate, Dunkin’ has something special and FREE brewin’ to help you seize the day and drive your greatness. On Thursday, September 29, Dunkin’ loyalty members can sip a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase*! Free coffee? We’ll pour to that! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005926/en/ On National Coffee Day, September 29th, Dunkin’ loyalty members can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)
Love’s Takes Part in National Coffee Day

Love’s announced it is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers any-sized coffee or hot beverage for the price of $1 on Sept. 29. When purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can get a free coffee or hot drink when they use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love’s will donate one dollar on their behalf.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
Is McDonald’s bringing back all-day breakfast? Here’s the truth

The internet is wondering whether McDonald’s popular breakfast menu will be available all day again. The burger chain made changes when the COVID-19 pandemic began. To simplify service, all-day breakfast wasn’t available all day anymore. But this hasn’t stopped customers from hoping that the previous offerings come back.
Hostess to Introduce a New Caramel & Chocolate Treat for Fall

Step aside, Halloween candy. Another new and perfectly sweet Halloween treat is on store shelves this fall. Starting in October, Hostess will have three Halloween-themed treats, all of which will be available nationwide. The goodies include Spooky Twinkies, ScaryCakes, and the all-new Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs. "As fall approaches, consumers...
Wendy's Has BOGO Breakfast Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

You might have noticed, Wendy's loves slinging discounts that entice you to pull up to the drive-thru window. Recent deals have included burgers for a dollar, free fries, and coupon books full of free Frostys. But the deals aren't limited to lunch and dinner staples. The chain has another deal...
Krispy Kreme teams up with Reese’s for drool-worthy new doughnut flavours

Krispy Kreme has revealed that they are partnering with popular American chocolate brand Reeses to release three drool-worthy new doughnut flavours. The new editions will be available for a limited time only and are peanut butter and choc, peanut butter cheesecake and peanut butter choc brownie flavour. The first two treats will be available to purchase from selected Krispy Kreme shops across Australia from tomorrow.
Krispy Kreme Introduces New Doughnut Collection Perfect for Fall

Fall is officially here, and Krispy Kreme is ready to welcome in the season! As temperatures begin to drop and leaves start to change, the beloved doughnut chain's menu is undergoing a bit of a revamp, with a new collection of doughnuts rolling out nationwide. Beginning this month, and lasting for a limited time only, guests will be able to order any or all of five autumnal-flavored doughnuts that are part of Krispy Kreme's Autumn's Orchard collection.
7-Eleven Offers Mini Taco Deal

7-Eleven announced it is inviting 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to celebrate with 10 mini tacos for just $2 on Oct. 4 — National Taco Day. This deal is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. 7-Eleven’s crispy, crunchy mini tacos have a spicy beef filling made from...
