Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State fans honor Allen as Player of the Central Michigan Game
This past Saturday's game opened up as many Nittany Lion fans had hoped, with a dominating start that saw Penn State pounce to a 14-0 lead. However, the Lions quickly slid into a ho-hum performance that saw Central Michigan tie up the game. PSU eventually awoke and pulled away for a 33-14 victory. It was a game that saw some new bright spots emerge for the Blue and White.
Joey Porter Jr. Explains Penn State's 'No Fly Zone' Celebration
The Nittany Lions lead the nation in pass break-ups. The PSU defensive backs have taken to flapping their wings to celebrate PBUs, interceptions and other big plays.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws
Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so
Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
State College
Home, Sweet Home: Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Adventure Comes to an End (with Plenty of Help from Penn Staters)
Joe and Heidi’s Excellent Wandering Adventure has finally come to an end. We had our official closing Thursday on our new home in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was a beautiful sunny day, albeit a 90-degree day, but it was well worth the wait after moving from our Happy Valley home on June 30.
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging and more for meetings
While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the spending come as the university raises tuition and slashes spending to overcome a $127 million budget deficit.
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
Eagle Scout project goes ‘gaga’ at community park in central Pa.
James Rinehart Jr. recently completed his Eagle Scout project after planning and constructing a gaga ball pit in Carroll Twp. Community Park, Shermans Dale, Perry County. The 17-year-old Shermans Dale resident explained his project during an August meeting of the Carroll Township supervisors. “There was a bare area in Carroll...
abc23.com
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit
An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
247Sports
