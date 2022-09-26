ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State fans honor Allen as Player of the Central Michigan Game

This past Saturday's game opened up as many Nittany Lion fans had hoped, with a dominating start that saw Penn State pounce to a 14-0 lead. However, the Lions quickly slid into a ho-hum performance that saw Central Michigan tie up the game. PSU eventually awoke and pulled away for a 33-14 victory. It was a game that saw some new bright spots emerge for the Blue and White.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Let's be Frank | It's weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws

Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sean Clifford
Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
