Athens High School was on lockdown after active shooter incident reported

Athens High School was on lockdown Friday afternoon, after the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a false report of an active shooter incident on the campus.

The school was one of several in the state that had received such threats.

According to Principal Chad Springer, the sheriff’s office called him regarding a report of an active threat at the high school toward the end of the school day.

“Although we did not see any threat at the reported location within the high school, we immediately placed the school on a hard lockdown so that the sheriff’s deputies could verify that there was no threat present,” he said in an email. “Within minutes, deputies from ACSO were on site and cleared the building.”

In a phone call sent out to parents and guardians, Superintendent Tom Gibbs noted that the lockdown caused a 25-30 minute delay in the high school bus schedule. The delay impacted some elementary school routes, as some are run by the same buses.

While the threat was deemed a hoax, going through a lockdown and having law enforcement present can be traumatic, Springer said.

“I have asked for outside counselors to be on hand Monday to help anyone process what they experienced,” he said.

The school district takes all reports of threats and violence seriously and will press charges against anyone found responsible for making the threats, both Gibbs and Springer said.

During the week, the Ohio School Safety Center reported several active shooter threats made to schools across the country, as well as in Ohio.

The agency is working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in the investigation of the threats.

The OSSC encourages people to report threats and safety concerns through schools’ anonymous reporting system, directly to law enforcement of through the state’s Safer Ohio School Tip Line, 844-723-3764.

Earlier in the month, threats were made at Oak Hill Schools and Vinton County Schools, which caused schools to be closed for a day. Both threats were determined to be false.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.