ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Athens High School was on lockdown after active shooter incident reported

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Athens High School was on lockdown Friday afternoon, after the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a false report of an active shooter incident on the campus.

The school was one of several in the state that had received such threats.

According to Principal Chad Springer, the sheriff’s office called him regarding a report of an active threat at the high school toward the end of the school day.

“Although we did not see any threat at the reported location within the high school, we immediately placed the school on a hard lockdown so that the sheriff’s deputies could verify that there was no threat present,” he said in an email. “Within minutes, deputies from ACSO were on site and cleared the building.”

In a phone call sent out to parents and guardians, Superintendent Tom Gibbs noted that the lockdown caused a 25-30 minute delay in the high school bus schedule. The delay impacted some elementary school routes, as some are run by the same buses.

While the threat was deemed a hoax, going through a lockdown and having law enforcement present can be traumatic, Springer said.

“I have asked for outside counselors to be on hand Monday to help anyone process what they experienced,” he said.

The school district takes all reports of threats and violence seriously and will press charges against anyone found responsible for making the threats, both Gibbs and Springer said.

During the week, the Ohio School Safety Center reported several active shooter threats made to schools across the country, as well as in Ohio.

The agency is working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center, as well as schools and local law enforcement, to support efforts in the investigation of the threats.

The OSSC encourages people to report threats and safety concerns through schools’ anonymous reporting system, directly to law enforcement of through the state’s Safer Ohio School Tip Line, 844-723-3764.

Earlier in the month, threats were made at Oak Hill Schools and Vinton County Schools, which caused schools to be closed for a day. Both threats were determined to be false.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bomb threat near Chillicothe sees one man arrested

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County investigators arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he made bomb threats near Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it heard reports of a bomb threat around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Kenworth Drive and State Route 159. The U.S. Marshals, Columbus Division of Fire and […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a bomb threat at the Chillicothe Municipal Court

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a bomb scare at the Chillicothe Municipal Court. It took place on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. According to reports, officers and detectives were dispatched to the courthouse at 95 East Main Street after someone called saying an explosive device was inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. investigate a bomb threat at Kenworth

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, shortly before 7 a.m., his office received a call stating that there was a bomb threat at the facility on route 159. Several law...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Athens County, OH
State
Ohio State
Athens County, OH
Education
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
sciotopost.com

South East Major Task Force Arrest Four in Athens County

On September 27th , 2022, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to. the residence of Jeffrey Kiser at 10787 SR 550, Athens, for a report of...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested on September 27 after law enforcement responded to the residence of Athens County resident Jeffrey Kiser for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property, and numerous people living on the property with warrants.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Elementary School#School Safety#Highschool#Athens High School#Acso
WHIZ

Zanesville man charged with 5th OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol has charged a Zanesville man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time. Troopers said on Monday 65-year-old Raymond Winland Sr. was operating a vehicle eastbound on Dietz Lane east of Russell Drive in Zanesville. Authorities said he went left of center...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Mutliple Scioto County police agencies have enforcement drive

PORTSMOUTH – Through multiple public health and safety collaborations to strengthen and improve efforts to reduce drug overdoses and vehicle fatalities in Scioto County, a two-day impaired driving, narcotics, and fugitive enforcement initiative was completed from Sept. 17-18. With the support of community leaders, the Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, Southern Ohio Organized Major Crimes Task Force, Scioto County Adult Probation Department, and the Scioto County Quick Response Team for the initiative.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 22:. • Teresa Michelle Moore, 3702 6th Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and fined $370.25. • Jeremiah Travis Harper, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $5,000 bond.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WTAP

Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE Sept. 26,2022. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile detention center. He explained they are waiting for the juvenile petition to be signed, before moving forward with charges. The name of the minor as yet to be...
PARKERSBURG, WV
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Perry County head-on crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a fatal head-on collision in Jackson Township, Perry County, Tuesday. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on State Route 668. Catherine Sweeney, 73, of Junction City, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4 […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Possible Abduction Bolo Out of Pickaway County Two Men in Ski Masks

PICKAWAY – Emergency crews are looking for a vehicle that looked very suspicious with a possible abduction. A report from Harrison Fire Department advised they saw two men in ski masks driving an older 1990s tan Sedan with a woman inside. The BOLO (Be on the Lookout) vehicle was seen in the area of Long Street and 752 in Pickaway County.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – 41-Year-Old Arrested for High-Speed Chase after 20 Dollar Walmart Theft

Pickaway – A high-speed chase occurred after a theft at Walmart around 2 pm on Monday. According to early reports a call from Walmart to a person who had stolen several items including a hat, deodorant, and other small items with the possibility of leaving the store. Associates attempted to stop the suspect but he pushed through running out of the store.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Athens Co. woman killed in deadly crash

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County woman lost her life yesterday in a single-vehicle crash. The accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Janet McCoy, of Millfield, was traveling along County Road 27 when she veered off the right side of the road, striking several objects, including a tree and utility pole, before overturning into a nearby creek.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of killing Kane Roush denied mistrial

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 was denied a mistrial. On Tuesday, the defense for Jaquan Hall asked for a mistrial, and on Wednesday, Judge Linda Warner denied that request. Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane […]
POMEROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Law Enforcement Investigate Serious Attack by Gang

CHILLICOTHE – Emergency crews along with Law enforcement were called to the scene of a beating at a local bar by gang members. According to reports, they were called to the scene of an attack at the Locker Room bar located on Eastern Ave in Chillicothe. When they arrived they found witnesses that told law enforcement that two people, a man, and a woman were attacked by a local biker gang. Several people wrote statements and the victims had several cuts and injuries all over their bodies.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy