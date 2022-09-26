The House select committee investigating the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 will convene for what is widely expected to be its final public hearing on Wednesday 28 September.Once the panel concludes its proceedings – which have seen Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson’s bipartisan team interview over 1,000 people and examine 130,000 documents over the course of the last year – it will retire to complete a report on its findings, which is expected to be published once November’s midterm elections have concluded.That dossier will detail precisely how a mob of conspiracy-minded Donald Trump supporters came...

