Milwaukee, WI

Wild Child

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Here’s the schedule for the 2022 Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference has been celebrating ghosts, ghouls, aliens, cryptids, and the folks who love them since 2015. Founded by journalist and author (and Milwaukee Record contributor) Tea Krulos, MPC is a homegrown affair that punches above its weight: panel discussions, special guests, vendors, ghost walks, live music, films, and spooky afterparties are just some of the things you can expect from MPC.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Stand Up with Amanda Cohen at the Laughing Tap

Few are the comedians covered in this publication who have appeared in Shepherd Express as a writer before being a subject of a Shepherd story. As she is in so many other ways, Amanda Cohen is an exception. “In 1996, I wrote an article about 'Weird Al' Yankovic’s show in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Jeffrey Dahmer Victims Memorial Plan Causing Concerns for Milwaukee Officials

Discussions are underway on how best to honor the victims of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ... but officials in Milwaukee are concerned a physical memorial site could attract the wrong folks. On the heels of the new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" -- which has stirred plenty of...
It’s ‘Artrageous’ in Oconomowoc!

Now in its eighth year, Artrageous, a one-of-a-kind show blending dance, creativity and art, returns to the Oconomowoc Arts Center, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Artrageous, which features a performance troupe of 10 artists and dancers, formed in Vancouver, Canada in the 1980s as a street performance group. Artageous now performs shows, which include popular music, dance, puppetry and creating giant paintings, worldwide.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute. The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples

You are reading: Things for couples to do in milwaukee | Milwaukee Date Ideas: Romantic Things to do for Couples. Such a diverse place with tonnes of awesome things to do this weekend. No more boring indoor date nights with these fun and unique date night ideas in Milwaukee. Whether...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Harbor Fest

Milwaukee Harbor Fest is a free family friendly festival celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Join Harbor District, Inc., Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center at Harbor Fest for another year of family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats! Harbor Fest will take place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the 600 block on E. Greenfield Avenue. Release a baby sturgeon with Riveredge Nature Center, cheer on the artist and their boat floats during the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade, and enjoy the live music, local food, and activities at Harbor Fest!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest

The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Wisconsin Avenue’s Bygone Street Photographers

From the 1930s through the early 1960s the term “street photography” described the work of photographers who solicited strangers on the street offering to take their photos for a fee. Like most cities of the era, Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee was once the host to street photographers. This type of photography captures and isolates brief moments that are intriguing and sometimes not seen by the naked eye.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Spooky tours offered in Downtown Kenosha

KENOSHA — For those who believe in things that go bump in the night, Lakeshore Pedal Tours will be offering spooky tours throughout the month of October. Riders will get a different perspective of downtown and discover the ghosts, phantom, poltergeist and animal spirits that call Kenosha home. Kenosha...
KENOSHA, WI
235 E. Pittsburgh Avenue

- South Water Works offers 3 unique apartment sites within Milwaukee's Historic Fifth Ward - Oregon, Bridgeview and Building 6. Historic lofts and newly constructed apartments with abundant natural light and modern finishes. We offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Each apartment home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands with seating, contemporary lighting, hardwood floors throughout living spaces, over-sized master bath showers with granite surround, spacious walk-in closets, in unit washer and dryer, large windows with panoramic views, and balconies with river and downtown views. South Water Works community amenities include controlled access entry, over-sized passenger elevator, indoor heated parking, storage lockers, bike storage, rooftop terrace with seating areas, club room facility with kitchen, fitness center and business center. Located at the convergence of the 5th and 3rd Wards, South Water Works offers an easy walk to the best amenities in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin such as the lake and river, Milwaukee Public Market, downtown, Broadway Theater Center, festival grounds and Hank Aaron State Trail. Come visit us today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Florida flights land in Milwaukee ahead of Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Hurricane Ian is on track to make landfall in Florida. Meanwhile, flights are landing in Milwaukee with travelers from Florida trying to escape the severe weather. "We were expecting rain and I saw a few possible tornado threats and that’s really what did it for me. I...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee crash, 76th and Mill, 3 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in a violent wreck that nearly flattened a car near 76th and Mill Monday, Sept. 26. Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday. A semi was making a left turn when it was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to strike a fire hydrant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week

We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.

