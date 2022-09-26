Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Four being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
Four journalists are being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. Two of the journalists are being honored posthumously, two we interviewed to find out the history of the Mahoning Valley they covered, the changes and challenges they face, and their advice for new and aspiring journalists. Andrea...
Family remembers slain Youngstown man 1 year later
Brandon Leonelli's family gathered Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery where he is buried.
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County firefighter unions holding coat drives at local football games
Fall is here, which means temperatures are dropping throughout the Valley. That's why firefighters across Trumbull County are looking to help kids keep warm this fall. Firefighter unions from Warren, Bazetta Township, Cortland, Girard and Howland will be conducting a joint "Fill the Boot" Campaign at area football games over the next few weeks.
WFMJ.com
Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time
It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
WYTV.com
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. It started in Trumbull County but ended around 11 a.m. in Youngstown. The man with a passenger in the car was driving 100 mph, according to police. Brookfield police say the...
School leader responds to gun brought on bus
A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school
WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) - The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Dog Warden: Dog found with bullet wound in head
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head. According to a Facebook post from the MC dog warden, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Police Department called the dog warden to Burlington Ave. for a dog who had been shot in the head. A man found the dog in his shed.
Garage fire spreads to neighboring Mercer County home
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.
JobsNOW: Citywide hiring event scheduled
There's a big hiring event next week in Youngstown hosted by the city. It's put together by Youngstown Works, which wants to help job seekers find an opportunity.
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mercer County
A crash in Mercer County's Springfield Township sent two people to the hospital.
New market open in Southern Park Mall
According to a press release, 32GO Self-Pay market is digitally managed and will not have associates at the store full-time.
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
Fundraiser benefits Columbiana coach’s daughter with cancer
Winning for Winnie is a two-day fundraiser for 2-year-old Winnie Vollnogle who was told she had leukemia last month.
12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat
There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.
