WFMJ.com

Four being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame

Four journalists are being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. Two of the journalists are being honored posthumously, two we interviewed to find out the history of the Mahoning Valley they covered, the changes and challenges they face, and their advice for new and aspiring journalists. Andrea...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

School leader responds to gun brought on bus

A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning County Dog Warden: Dog found with bullet wound in head

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden is getting a dog medical help after he was found with a bullet wound in his head. According to a Facebook post from the MC dog warden, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Youngstown Police Department called the dog warden to Burlington Ave. for a dog who had been shot in the head. A man found the dog in his shed.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in Center Township Accident

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A man was injured after his motorcycle and a car collided in the Walmart Plaza McDonald’s parking lot in Center Township at 1:43 PM Monday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The vehicle driver was not injured. The motorcycle and vehicle sustained moderate damage. There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries or what caused the accident as officials continue to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

