Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
Voters could face at least six proposed referendums in spring 2023, including one that could pave the way to banning abortion access.
Doug Mastriano’s sputtering campaign for Pa. governor: No TV ads, tiny crowds, little money
Doug Mastriano is being heavily outspent by Josh Shapiro in the race for Pennsylvania governor, has had no television ads on the air since May, has not interacted with the state’s news media in ways that would push his agenda, and trails by double digits in polls. Source: pennnews.
Pennsylvania spending $45 million to establish three new state parks, first additions in nearly 20 years
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add three new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville. Source: pennnews.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf takes lawsuit on Republican-led constitutional amendments to lower court
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is taking another shot at a lawsuit that argues Republican lawmakers improperly bundled together five proposed state constitutional amendments to get them approved by the state Legislature. Source: pennnews.
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed. Source: pennnews.
H2oi Wildwood: 2 charged in crashes that left 2 dead during unsanctioned street racing
Authorities announced charges Tuesday against two men in a pair of vehicle crashes — one of which killed two people — during the H2oi pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey over the weekend. Source: pennnews.
Bird flu found in more than 30 wild geese, Pa. Game Commission says
More than 30 Canada geese found sick or dead recently at Griffin Reservoir in South Abington and Scott townships were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu. Source: pennnews.
Upper Saucon couple killed in Route 309 crash
A couple from Upper Saucon Township were killed in a Friday afternoon crash along Route 309 near Coopersburg.
