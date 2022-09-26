ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

FBI Season 4 Finale, Originally Cancelled Due to Uvalde Shooting, Sets October Premiere Date

Earlier this year, in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, CBS series FBI announced that its season four finale would not make it to air. A previously released synopsis noted that the episode wasn't about a school shooting specifically, but about a high-schooler being among a group of killers that have acquired guns with intentions of carrying out a mass shooting. TV Line now brings word that the episode will seemingly finally see the light of day however, reporting that it officially has an October 4 premiere date. The episode is actually set to be released after the season five premiere of the hit series.
UVALDE, TX
tvinsider.com

The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roselyn Sánchez
Person
Poppy Montgomery
Person
Eric Close
Person
Anthony Lapaglia
Person
Enrique Murciano
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Anna Avalos on Chicago PD?

Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) was a crucial part of Chicago PD season 9. The character seemed like an untrustworthy source when she was first introduced, but it soon became clear that she and Voight (Jason Beghe) had a strong bond. The duo trusted each other, even if the people around...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Fbi Agents#Procedural#Fbi#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Dick Wolf’s ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Chicago’ and ‘FBI’ Franchises Bring In Winning Ratings During Fall Premiere Week

Three of Dick Wolf’s franchises — “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI” — were the most-viewed broadcast series of their respective season premiere nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Universal Television serves as the studio for each. “FBI” brought in 6.8 million viewers while airing its Season 5 premiere on CBS at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, making it the most-watched broadcast series of the week excluding sports programming. The Season 2 premiere of “FBI: International” followed at 9 p.m. and was the second-most-watched program of the night with 5.3 million viewers. The last Wolf premiere of the night was “FBI:...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Law & Order Premiere Crossover Features Heartbreaking Death

Tonight's Law & Order premiere crossover event hit the ground running from the very beginning with tense moments and thrilling action, but it also featured a heartbreaking death. Spoilers are incoming for tonight's Law & Order SVU portion of the Law & Order crossover, so if you want to go on unspoiled you've been warned. The death hit Elliot Stabler especially hard, as it was his informant Vince who had successfully infiltrated Maxim Sirenko's crew. Sirenko shoots Vince multiple times and while he survived long enough for Stabler to get to him, he ultimately didn't survive the attack.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Season 22 Premiere Recap: Officer Down! Officer Down! — Plus, Grade the First-Ever 3-Way Crossover

This Law & Order premiere recap is for the final hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and II.  “Since when did drug-dealing, sex-trafficking gangsters make political statements?” That’s the question of the hour — asked by Nolan Price — as we head into Law & Order‘s Season 22 premiere, which doubles as the third part of a crossover event with SVU and Organized Crime. (A whole lot went down before we arrived in Jack McCoy-land; you can catch up here with recaps of...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of SWAT on tonight? (September 23, 2022)

With fall TV back, we’re checking in on all our favorite shows. SWAT is one of the top shows on CBS, but will it return tonight, Sept. 23?. The time has come for summer to end and TV to come back to our screens. Things certainly kicked off this week with the return of NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and the FBI shows. Will CBS continue that tonight with the return of its Friday night lineup?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season: Guide to the Last Episodes

There are only eight episodes left of The Walking Dead, AMC's zombie drama ending after 11 seasons. The network broke the eleventh and final season into three parts for a total of 24 episodes: Part 1 (August 2021), Part 2 (February 2022), and Part 3 (October 2022). Beginning Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead Season 11 returns with the start of the eight-part series conclusion that stars Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. (Read ComicBook's review of the first two of the final eight episodes.)
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy