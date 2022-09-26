Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, North Jefferson Street, east of East Wells Street, Silver Lake. Driver: Steven B. Ford, 32, Fulton Avenue, Rochester. Ford was turning from North Jefferson Street onto East Wells Street when he sideswiped a parked vehicle and backed into a parked vehicle. Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported. Damage up to $25,000.
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Akron Man Sentenced In Theft Of Vehicles
WARSAW — An Akron man will serve three years in prison after stealing two vehicles and resisting arrest. In the first case, Derek J. Flenner, 29, 14484 E. 100S, Akron, was charged with auto theft, a level 6 felony. He was also charged with auto theft, a level 6 felony; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor, in a second case. In a third case, Flenner was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; and driving while suspended prior, a class A misdemeanor. An additional driving while suspended prior charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
Milford Deputy Marshal Don McCune Passes Away
MILFORD — Milford Deputy Marshal Don McCune died at 2:45 a.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 28. He suffered an off-duty medical episode Friday, Sept. 23. McCune, a retired county sheriff’s officer, joined the Milford Police Department in July 2021. With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, he performed patrol details as well as special investigations for the department. He served with the Elkhart and Kosciusko County Sheriffs’ Offices.
Three Elkhart police officers honored
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Elkhart city police officers stood front and center before the Police Merit Commission on Monday after being lauded for saving lives and one sergeant’s meticulous work on a 2002 cold case. Chief Kris Seymore awarded commendations to Sgt. Greg Harder, Cpl. Brian Davis, and...
Woman Sentenced In Battery Case
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve 1 1/2 years in jail after battering a man with a metal bar. Naomi Gonzales, 37, Warsaw, was charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of utility vehicle in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a utility vehicle from an equipment store in the 16000 block of Heimbach Road. According to troopers, a 2013 John Deere Gator was taken from GreenMark Equipment sometime between 6 p.m. on September 22 and 8 a.m. on September 23.
Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
Elkhart McDonald’s robbery
Elkhart Police are investigating a McDonald’s robbery. It happened Sunday, September 25, at 9:30 p.m., when police were called to the 3400 block of S. Main Street on s report of a robbery. An employee says that a man came to the drive thru, pointed a gun, and demanded...
Former Starke County deputies charged in missing evidence case
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A grand jury has indicted two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives in connection to a case involving missing evidence. According to the Indiana State Police, Adam Gray, 50, of Knox and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend have turned themselves in at the Starke County Jail. Gray is being charged […]
One injured in crash involving semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 131 Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of U.S. 131 and Garber Road for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a...
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ISP: Two former Starke County detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Following what officials are calling a “lengthy investigation,” two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department have been indicted on charges of official misconduct and theft, according to the Indiana State Police. The investigation involved missing evidence from the sheriff’s...
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
Two Meth Cases Leads To Prison Sentence
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on charges from two cases in Kosciusko Circuit Court Monday, Sept. 26. Kyle James Gilson, 31, 1018 Pike Shore Drive, Warsaw, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, in one case.
Mishawaka Police searching for 1st Source Bank robbery suspect
Police in Mishawaka are still looking for the man they say robbed a 1st Source Bank branch. The heist happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 27, at the branch in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who ran off, is described as black, around 6 feet...
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
Vehicle Clips Telephone Pole On SR 25
WARSAW — One person was injured in a single-car accident near Warsaw on Monday, Sept. 26. Just after noon, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory responded to a rollover accident in the area of SR 25 and West CR 200S after a dark gray two-door appeared to clip a telephone pole before rolling over and landing on its top in a field.
Police searching for bank robbery suspect, lockdown lifted at PHM schools
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mishawaka Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the First Source Bank on Lincolnway East around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun. While police searched for the suspect, Bittersweet, Penn, Schmucker, Moran and Elsie Rogers schools were placed on a...
