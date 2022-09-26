ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant

Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location

Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal

Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
102.5 KISS FM

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby

LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

