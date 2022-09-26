ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
Advocates Call for Equity, Affordable Housing Along Purple Line

About 100 people gathered outside the Brigadier General Charles McGee Library in Silver Spring where the Purple Line will traverse to learn how to ensure that the light rail line brings affordable housing, jobs and rebirth to Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The 16-mile route from Bethesda to New...
Forum to Address Controversial Proposed Bus Depot, Restoration Center in Rockville

Montgomery County will hold a hybrid community forum next week on a bus depot and restoration center planned for two dozen acres of land along Seven Locks Road in Rockville. The community forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 6 on the first floor of Montgomery County Council Office Building. There will also be a virtual option on Zoom that residents can register for.
Where's Marty? Repairing propellers at Millers Island Propellers

Hi Everyone!I have written this before but it never hurts to circle back to my personal "Where's Marty?" mission. Part of that mission is to get you to look twice at something. (That would be something you may have never seen but heard about.)Another part is to meet some of the GREAT "characters" that live in the area, and there are many. And finally showcase a local business that is at the top of their game, that you may never have heard of, but makes all of us proud every day. And all above was the case today. Meet Millers Island Propeller. The Chesapeake Bay...
Amazon Fresh Shady Grove Road store still has empty shelves (Photos)

There's still no official opening date for the Amazon Fresh store at the 270 Center on Shady Grove Road, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg. On my latest trip by, the shelves inside the store remained bare. An Amazon Fresh store opened recently at Chevy Chase Lake, so they may just be staggering the openings so they can focus on ensuring a smooth launch at each store, especially with all of the technology involved with the Just Walk Out checkout system.
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
County Ranks in Top 5 Nationally for Remote Work in 2021

The portion of people working from home in Montgomery County last year ranked fifth in the nation compared to all other counties, according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Just over 37% of residents in Montgomery County worked remotely last year. The findings resulted from the 2021...
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest

The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
Travel and security company to establish headquarters in Fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County. Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and...
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
Laurel industrial park sells for $11M

The Baltimore office of Marcus & Millichap has sold Minnick Industrial Park, which is located at 5200 Minnick Road, Laurel. The 81,134-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial park sits on 6.73 acres with heavy industrial zoning; it is fully occupied by 13 tenants, most of which are long-term, with rent rates substantially lower than the market average. The buyer was undisclosed.
Baltimore shares plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake

(Baltimore, MD) -- The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks is sharing plans for Druid Hill Park's reservoir lake. According to officials, the department would make the reservoir the centerpiece of the historic west Baltimore park's renovations. Renderings from designers show a lake where city residents can swim and boat...
BALTIMORE, MD

