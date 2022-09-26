Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Technical College of the Lowcountry: A History of A Public College of Beaufort, SCTyler Mc.Beaufort, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
hiltonheadmonthly.com
It's Island Time
“The area that we live in —we have the beach, we have pools, we have boating – it’s a fun, creative space,” co-founder and director of innovation Sean Watterson said at a recent event promoting the new beverages. Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery have...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Is this the best kept lunch secret in town?
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
Service League will host 49th annual Attic Sale this Saturday; Shop online auction now
The Statesboro Service League, a non-profit organization located in Bulloch County, will host its annual fundraiser event, the Attic Sale, on Saturday, October 1st, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds in Statesboro. This is the 49th year of the sale, and the 2022 event is presented by Whitfield Sign Co. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hiltonheadmonthly.com
DROP A STONE BUILD A WAVE
Driven by those incredible first feelings of being “stoked” and knowing almost instantly that surfing would become his lifelong passion, Tomson has been making waves, making history — and making a difference in the world — since then. This fall, he’ll bring his powerful messages to...
thegeorgeanne.com
Hurricane Prep for Staying in Savannah
According to weather reports from WTOC, Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Savannah towards the end of the week. The last time Savannah received any fallout from a hurricane was in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. Understandably, a lot of us were not in Savannah for that hurricane, so we might...
hiltonheadmonthly.com
Signature Dishes
Enjoy the ultimate chimichanga at Aunt Chilada’s. It might be a traditional dish, but it’s far from ordinary. Deep-fried chimichanga loaded with grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole and salsa, on a sizzling bed of peppers and onions, with queso blanco. 843-785-7700 or auntchiladashhi.com. Big Jim’s...
WJCL
Inaugural Fish and Grits Music Festival to showcase Gullah Geechee culture on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — How much do you know about the Gullah Geechee culture?. This weekend you can join an exciting and fun experience that celebrates and showcases several aspects of the culture. The inaugural Lowcountry Fish and Grits Music Festival is on Oct. 1. The first event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
wtoc.com
Preparing Hilton Head’s beaches for any potential Ian impacts
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Communities across our area are preparing for the possible effects of Hurricane Ian. As this storm gets closer to our area, Hilton Head is of course tracking the storm. Marc Robson, who is the Beach Operations Manager for Hilton Head Island, said they’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.
WJCL
17 shelter dogs in the path of Ian are now safe in the Lowcountry looking for forever homes
OKATIE, S.C. — Several shelter dogs in the path of Ian are now safe in the Lowcountry searching for their forever homes. Seventeen dogs from Dixie County, Florida, were transported to the Hilton Head Humane Association's Okatie campus Tuesday afternoon. Staff members were eager to greet the sweet faces...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Things To Do in Hilton Head With Kids (From a Local Parent!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The stunning beaches and the world-class golf courses on Hilton Head Island are two of the island’s most well-known attractions. It is routinely ranked among the best places in the world to spend a holiday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
Tracker for Hurricane Ian
Follow the latest forecast for the path of Hurricane Ian, including warnings and potential flooding....
WJCL
Hurricane Ian to impact Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another dry day as high pressure-system continues to control the weather. The temperatures are going to be warmer today with most areas in the upper-80s to lower-90s. There will be patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the...
State of local emergency declared in Savannah as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has declared a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. A state of local emergency provides the city manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
hiltonheadmonthly.com
Hilton Head Real Estate News: OCTOBER 2022
Third- through fifthplace winners received $1,000 each: Lovable Paws Rescue & Sanctuary, Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Hilton Head Island, and Memory Matters. For its third year, nominations for approximately 112 non-profit organizations were received. River Ridge Academy Foundation will use the funds to purchase additional school supplies that aren’t covered by the school budget. Collins Group Realty will launch its fourth annual 200th Home Sale for Charity at the start of 2023.
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
Comments / 0