ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hiltonheadmonthly.com

It's Island Time

“The area that we live in —we have the beach, we have pools, we have boating – it’s a fun, creative space,” co-founder and director of innovation Sean Watterson said at a recent event promoting the new beverages. Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery have...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: Is this the best kept lunch secret in town?

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluffton, SC
Lifestyle
City
Bluffton, SC
hiltonheadmonthly.com

DROP A STONE BUILD A WAVE

Driven by those incredible first feelings of being “stoked” and knowing almost instantly that surfing would become his lifelong passion, Tomson has been making waves, making history — and making a difference in the world — since then. This fall, he’ll bring his powerful messages to...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
thegeorgeanne.com

Hurricane Prep for Staying in Savannah

According to weather reports from WTOC, Hurricane Ian is expected to impact Savannah towards the end of the week. The last time Savannah received any fallout from a hurricane was in 2017 with Hurricane Irma. Understandably, a lot of us were not in Savannah for that hurricane, so we might...
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadmonthly.com

Signature Dishes

Enjoy the ultimate chimichanga at Aunt Chilada’s. It might be a traditional dish, but it’s far from ordinary. Deep-fried chimichanga loaded with grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole and salsa, on a sizzling bed of peppers and onions, with queso blanco. 843-785-7700 or auntchiladashhi.com. Big Jim’s...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Halloween Decorations#Design#Wheat
WSAV News 3

WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Preparing Hilton Head’s beaches for any potential Ian impacts

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Communities across our area are preparing for the possible effects of Hurricane Ian. As this storm gets closer to our area, Hilton Head is of course tracking the storm. Marc Robson, who is the Beach Operations Manager for Hilton Head Island, said they’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Things To Do in Hilton Head With Kids (From a Local Parent!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The stunning beaches and the world-class golf courses on Hilton Head Island are two of the island’s most well-known attractions. It is routinely ranked among the best places in the world to spend a holiday.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WSAV News 3

Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hurricane Ian to impact Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another dry day as high pressure-system continues to control the weather. The temperatures are going to be warmer today with most areas in the upper-80s to lower-90s. There will be patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

State of local emergency declared in Savannah as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has declared a state of local emergency in Savannah effective Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. A state of local emergency provides the city manager the authority to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to prepare for and respond to any impacts brought on by Hurricane Ian.
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadmonthly.com

Hilton Head Real Estate News: OCTOBER 2022

Third- through fifthplace winners received $1,000 each: Lovable Paws Rescue & Sanctuary, Volunteers in Medicine Clinic Hilton Head Island, and Memory Matters. For its third year, nominations for approximately 112 non-profit organizations were received. River Ridge Academy Foundation will use the funds to purchase additional school supplies that aren’t covered by the school budget. Collins Group Realty will launch its fourth annual 200th Home Sale for Charity at the start of 2023.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy