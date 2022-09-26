Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
All Of Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Ending & Here's Everything You Should Know
For the first time in over two years, travellers will face no COVID-19 travel restrictions in Canada. On Monday, September 26, the federal government confirmed rumours that travel rules in Canada would be scrapped starting on Saturday. Speaking during a press conference, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced, "We are removing...
msn.com
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
Narcity
Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Reportedly Ending & Even ArriveCAN Could Be Scrapped
Get ready, travellers! Canada's travel restrictions are reportedly set to end this month and it means travelling overseas and across the Canada-U.S. border will be a lot simpler. According to government sources, per CBC News and Global News, the feds are preparing to scrap multiple travel measures in Canada, including...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Canada will drop all COVID-19 entry requirements on Oct. 1. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take a test before arrival.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
msn.com
Air fares will drop in the fall, but not for long
It's been a tumultuous travel season as Americans broke free of COVID restraints and took to the skies -- only to find that airfares have soared... and so have flight delays. You might say airlines and airports weren't quite ready for the first big surge in air travel since the pandemic. Millions of travelers this summer had to deal with flight delays, cancellations, and high ticket prices. Now airfares are falling, and travel is smoother. But will it last?
KUOW
No more vaccine requirement for travelers entering Canada next month
This Saturday, Canada is dropping its Covid vaccination requirement for travelers wanting to enter the country. Travelers will also no longer have to upload their vaccination information to the Arrive CAN app starting Oct. 1. They also won't have to wear masks on planes, trains, and cruise ships. Canadian officials...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cntraveler.com
8 Airports Where You Can Reserve a Fast Lane Through the TSA Checkpoint—for Free
There's no doubt about it: Airport security is a stressful experience, especially since many airports have felt more crowded lately. Fortunately for travelers, both airlines and airports are launching new technology that promises to ease the tension of waiting in snaking lines at the TSA checkpoint. Delta Air Lines, for instance, has been rolling out face matching technology that whisks travelers through the check-in process, luggage drop, security line, and boarding process without ever needing to show a boarding pass or government ID. Instead, passengers simply look at a camera for a few moments and let their face serve as their identification. Travelers with TSA PreCheck can opt in to the program, which debuted at airports in Atlanta and Detroit in 2021. (The airline is also revolutionizing its onboard experience, with new partnerships with Impossible Foods, Peloton, and Spotify).
Canada won't require masks on planes, drops vaccine mandate
The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on planes to guard against COVID-19.. Transport Canada said the existing rules for masks will come off Oct. 1 “We are able to do this because tens of millions of Canadians rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said. Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month. Canada, like the United States, requires foreign nationals to be vaccinated when entering the country. No change in the mandate is...
Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?
As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...
Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers on Saturday
Canada said it will move forward to remove COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers coming to the country on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Thrillist
Canada Just Announced a Major Change to Its COVID-19 Travel Rules
On October 1, all remaining COVID-19 requirements in Canada will be dropped, according to a press release shared by the Canadian government. The change comes after a large majority of COVID restrictions have already been dropped in the months beforehand. Now, international guests are no longer required to submit public...
Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October
Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October.The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years.In June there was a partial relaxation, with travellers on organised tours allowed to enter subject to a daily cap in arrivals. Earlier this month the concession was extended to visitors on individual packages, when sponsored by an approved Japanese travel agency.Now the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has told a news conference in New York...
Disappointing photos show the long lines, hectic airports, lost luggage, and more travel chaos this year so far
Airport staffing issues, soaring gas prices, and bad weather have caused travel chaos for millions, and it's not likely to get better any time soon.
msn.com
I compared every aspect of business-class train travel in Canada and the US. One is worth the higher price.
Slide 1 of 12: I traveled in business-class trains on Amtrak in the US and Via Rail in Canada. My $216 Via Rail ticket included meals and access to station lounges. The $168 Amtrak fare didn't. After comparing both trains, I thought my business-class ride in Canada was worth the higher price. Read the original article on Insider.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Spain To Drop COVID-19 Health Checks For Non-EU Travelers
As the country heads into autumn, Spain is changing the current health checks for non-EU travelers visiting the country. They will no longer have to undergo health checks at the airport to assess whether they have COVID-19. Spain drops health checks for non-EU travelers. According to sources from Spain’s airport...
With the right incentives, organic farming could be Australia’s way to a pesticide-free future
We are constantly being exposed to chemicals in our food, many of which are linked to health issues and have devastating effects on our environment. From endocrine disruptors to PFAS, plastics to pesticides, just how much of these do we wish to include in our everyday lives?. Globally, Australia is...
Friend or foe? Japan-China ties complicated after 50 years
TOKYO — (AP) — Friend or foe? Or both? On the streets of Tokyo and Beijing, the ties between Japan and China remain complicated and often contradictory, 50 years after the two Asian countries normalized relations as part of the process that brought Communist China into the international fold.
Comments / 0