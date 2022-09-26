ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
purewow.com

True-Crime Fans Will Love Netflix’s New #1 Show

Ryan Murphy’s brand-new show, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a must-watch for true-crime fans. The miniseries just premiered on Netflix this week, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched shows. (It’s currently ranked ahead of El rey Vicente Fernández, Cobra Kai, Fate: The Winx Saga, In the Dark and The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist.)
The Independent

NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
Distractify

'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Tells the Story of Anthony Hughes

Content warning: This article contains mentions of murder and gore. In the Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers follow the despicable murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Yes, we know this type of content has been made time and time again; however, it's different this time, because the 10-episode miniseries is told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Episode 8 Recap: The Blame Game

Who is to blame for Jeffrey Dahmer? The simplest explanation, the one ultimately prioritized by his victims’ families, the court, and even Jeffrey himself, is that the real culprit is Jeffrey Dahmer. For Jeff, this is a matter of accepting responsibility for his crimes, the heinousness of which he recognizes; death is the only reprieve he seeks. For the families and the court, it’s a matter of not allowing Dahmer to escape punishment, at least in the sense of a life sentence in prison, by pleading insanity.
hotnewhiphop.com

Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Reacts To Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

The sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim isn’t happy with Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer. Rita Isbell, the sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, spoke with Insider for an essay reacting to Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Isbell is portrayed in the show although she says she wasn’t contacted by anyone about the character.
Distractify

A Comic Book Creator Played a Major Part in Telling Jeffrey Dahmer's Story

Many people who were close to Jeffrey Dahmer were very unlucky — some were blamed for the serial killer’s actions, others were ignored and forgotten, and the unluckiest were murdered in cold blood. But John “Derf” Backderf was one of the first people to share Dahmer’s story, which led to much of his critical success as a cartoonist and journalist.
The Independent

Jeffrey Dahmer series smashes Netflix records with biggest ever opening week for a new show

Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series has had the best opening week of any new TV show on the streamer.Created by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars American Horror Story’s Evan Peters as the notorious mass murderer and cannibal.The true-crime show has been met with controversy, with many Netflix viewers admitting to finding the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.A relative of one of Dahmer’s victims also accused the series of “retraumatising” their family with the show.However, Netflix viewers still flocked to watch Dahmer, with the show being streamed for 196.2 million hours in...
