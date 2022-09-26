Read full article on original website
Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family
A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
Netflix Dahmer Doc Backlash After Critics Remind Viewers of Real Victims
Many on social media are praising actor Evan Peters' good looks, but critics are reminding viewers to remember Jeffrey Dahmer's real victims.
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
Family Member Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against ‘Dahmer’ Netflix Series, Says Family Was Never Notified
See how Twitter's reacting to the new series.
True-Crime Fans Will Love Netflix’s New #1 Show
Ryan Murphy’s brand-new show, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a must-watch for true-crime fans. The miniseries just premiered on Netflix this week, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched shows. (It’s currently ranked ahead of El rey Vicente Fernández, Cobra Kai, Fate: The Winx Saga, In the Dark and The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist.)
NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Tells the Story of Anthony Hughes
Content warning: This article contains mentions of murder and gore. In the Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers follow the despicable murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Yes, we know this type of content has been made time and time again; however, it's different this time, because the 10-episode miniseries is told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.
‘Dahmer’ Episode 8 Recap: The Blame Game
Who is to blame for Jeffrey Dahmer? The simplest explanation, the one ultimately prioritized by his victims’ families, the court, and even Jeffrey himself, is that the real culprit is Jeffrey Dahmer. For Jeff, this is a matter of accepting responsibility for his crimes, the heinousness of which he recognizes; death is the only reprieve he seeks. For the families and the court, it’s a matter of not allowing Dahmer to escape punishment, at least in the sense of a life sentence in prison, by pleading insanity.
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Reacts To Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
The sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim isn’t happy with Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer. Rita Isbell, the sister of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims, spoke with Insider for an essay reacting to Netflix’s new series about the infamous killer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Isbell is portrayed in the show although she says she wasn’t contacted by anyone about the character.
Jeffrey Dahmer series smashes Netflix records with biggest ever opening week for a new show
Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer biopic series has had the best opening week of any new TV show on the streamer.Created by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars American Horror Story’s Evan Peters as the notorious mass murderer and cannibal.The true-crime show has been met with controversy, with many Netflix viewers admitting to finding the series’ gruesome murder scenes too much to handle.A relative of one of Dahmer’s victims also accused the series of “retraumatising” their family with the show.However, Netflix viewers still flocked to watch Dahmer, with the show being streamed for 196.2 million hours in...
