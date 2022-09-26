ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals October 1-15

The fairs and festivals continue this fall. We have more harvest festivals along with cultural festivals and art festivals. There is still plenty of food, drink, entertainment, and fun for all ages the first part of October. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI For 18...
Guide To Billions of Dollars of Treasure In Michigan Great Lakes For Sale

Great news! If you've always wondered if there's buried treasure somewhere below the waters of the Great Lakes, you're on the right path. There's actually a story that came up not long ago about divers who had apparently found Confederacy Gold that was lost in Lake Michigan. It turns out there may be billions of dollars worth of treasure that has been lost to the Great Lakes, and there's actually somewhat of a map that will lead you to it. There's just one catch... It's gonna run you about $700 to $1,000.
Here’s How to Prepare Surf and Turf The Michigander Way

Usually, when someone talks about surf and turf it has to do with a steak and a lobster, but that's not how we roll here in Michigan. Typically when most people think of a surf and turf meal, it consists of some sort of red meat and something from the ocean. Usually steak and shrimp or steak and lobster or steak and crablegs. All three are great but many Michiganders like to roll another way.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
The Ghost Towns of Craig & Jacobsville, Michigan

These two little Upper Peninsula ghost towns sit in the Keweenaw Bay about 13 miles southeast of Houghton. The first one, Craig, located on the Soo Line Railroad, was named after early settler George Craig, who set up a homestead in 1883. A Craig post office began operating in 1884.
How Michigan Celebrated Halloween: 1900s-1960s

Halloween is mainly for the fun. The fun of dressing up and pretending. The fun and beauty of the colorful leaves on the trees. The fun of being scared of things that really can’t hurt you. The fun of costume parties and being with people you actually like. The...
50 Years Ago, A Pinball Ban Was Finally Lifted in Michigan

From their emergence in the early 1930s, pinball machines were associated with gambling, so they were banned from many Michigan communities, including Detroit. When the first pinball games emerged in the 1930s, they were more random than they became later when you could control the action more with flippers. When the ball was dropped on the early incarnation of the pinball machine, the action relied more on gravity and was totally random. That meant it was perfect for illegal gambling, as you could place odds as to where the ball was going to go.
Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
What’s the Big Deal With Reporting Your Deer Kill Online?

Some hunters are not happy with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources making it mandatory to check your deer kill in online or on the DNR's app. Remember the days of going to deer check stations to check in your deer harvest? There were never enough of these and they have always been scattered throughout the state making it difficult for many hunters to check in their deer.
Fall Fishing Tips to Catch Big Bluegill in Michigan

A lot of people overlook fishing for big bluegill in the fall. Here are a few tips for catching some big fish before the ice covers the water. Many fishermen put their gear away when the fall hits waiting for the ice to hit before they get back after those tasty Michigan bluegills.
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

