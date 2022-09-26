ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kat Kountry 105

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Minnesota Amusement Park

The abandoned amusement park in Minnesota was once home to a nice go-kart track, a mini golf course, bumper boats, and a sweet arcade. Take a look at it now. I miss the days growing up and begging my dad to go to Grand Slam in Canal Park. So many fond memories of bumper cars, the giant tree house, laser tag, and the unforgettable giant mini-golf castle. Unfortunately, it no longer exists like another fond childhood Duluth memory like the wooden castle playground at Bayfront.
MIX 108

A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date

Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Northland FAN 106.5

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
FOX 21 Online

Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking

DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
FOX 21 Online

Closed Middle School In Bovey Catches Fire

BOVEY, Minn. — The former Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey caught fire on Sunday, according to the Northland FireWire. The FireWire says that the building was already swallowed by smoke and flames by the time the fire department was called out, adding that parts of structure have fallen. There...
boreal.org

Roundabouts could be coming to Highway 61 in Two Harbors

Anyone who’s driven through Two Harbors in the summer knows traffic can be a headache. That’s why leaders with MnDOT want to make some equally big changes to Highway 61 in town. MnDOT project manager Josie Olson said her team has been exploring options on how to speed...
boreal.org

Chilly Overnight Low Temperatures Ahead

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 26, 2022. Clouds are expected to clear out for most of the region tonight and winds will continue to be out of the north/northwest. As a result, temperatures will drop in the low 30s. Cold air will continue to filter throughout the day on Tuesday allowing for even colder temperatures for Tuesday night lows. Be sure to bundle up the kiddos while waiting at the bus stop. Sensitive outdoor plants should be brought inside or covered. Don't forget to disconnect garden hoses and drain sprinkler systems.
