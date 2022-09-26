ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Penn State women's soccer prepares for conference matchups with Michigan State, No. 11 Ohio State

Coming off a pair of dominant performances, Penn State women's soccer will have to take care of business with another week of Big Ten play ahead. In its last game with Illinois, the blue and white controlled the game from start to finish, scoring five tallies while taking down its conference foe. The Fighting Illini never had a chance in the game, being outshot by 15.
James Franklin says Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert is 'just not available'

After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022. However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
‘The more fun you have, the easier it gets’ |Penn State club paintball shoots for victory in local tournaments

For the members of Penn State’s club paintball team, paintball isn’t just a birthday party activity. Every Sunday, the group gathers in a field, according to club member Alexander Ott. Members bring their paintball guns and protective gear and “let loose.”. When competing, though, Ott (senior-civil engineering)...
