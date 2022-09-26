Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Digital Collegian
Northwestern players to watch | Future 1st-round offensive tackle stands in front of Penn State football
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac said he might not see many tackles better than Penn State sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu this season, but this week might be the exception. Isaac and the rest of the Nittany Lion pass rushers will play against Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, who...
Digital Collegian
Eye-opening defeat to Michigan ignites spark within Penn state women's volleyball
Penn State has a new stain on its perfect 12-0 record, and Michigan was the one to spill the drink Saturday at Rec Hall. The blue and white lost its first game of the season in a 3-0 sweep, putting together its worst offensive performance of the season and dropping three places in the national ranking as a result.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State women's soccer prepares for conference matchups with Michigan State, No. 11 Ohio State
Coming off a pair of dominant performances, Penn State women's soccer will have to take care of business with another week of Big Ten play ahead. In its last game with Illinois, the blue and white controlled the game from start to finish, scoring five tallies while taking down its conference foe. The Fighting Illini never had a chance in the game, being outshot by 15.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Breaking down Saturday’s place-kicking struggles
Penn State’s performance against Central Michigan had its highs and its lows, and the same could be said about its special teams performance. The highlights on the special teams end included textbook punting from sixth-year senior Barney Amor and a muffed punt from the Chippewas. However, there were a...
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: PSU Football vs. Central Michigan
Penn State football faced off at home against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions defeated the Chippewas 33-14.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in the NFHCA poll after a pair of conference wins
Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation for the third week in a row. The Nittany Lions advanced their record to 8-1 this week after two more Big Ten wins over Michigan State and Ohio State. Currently undefeated in the Big Ten, the Blue and White will play...
Digital Collegian
4 opponents Penn State wrestling should take on during the 2022-23 season | Opinion
As 11-time National Champions, Penn State has faced off against plenty of different teams over the years. Here are a few more squads that would be interesting to see take on the Nittany Lions in the near future. Missouri. Despite leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, Mizzou...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin says Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert is 'just not available'
After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022. However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer's Tyger Evans earns weekly award following big week
Penn State Junior midfielder Tyger Evans is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Evans earns this honor after his standout performances against No. 9 Maryland and No. 15 Akron. Evans scored one goal and tallied an assist in the Nittany Lions’ 3-3 draw with the Terrapins, and added...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State women's soccer athletes take home Big Ten weekly awards following pair of wins
Penn State’s games against Rutgers and Illinois brought more than just a pair of wins. Goalkeeper Katherine Asman, defender Mieke Schiemann and forward Penelope Hocking all received Big Ten Weekly awards after their performances against the conference foes. Asman had back-to-back shutouts against the No. 4 Scarlet Knights and...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten football roundup | Penn State among 4 teams still undefeated in conference
Through four weeks, the fate of many Big Ten teams is beginning to take shape. While some teams extended undefeated seasons, Penn State being one, others fell, potentially derailing hopes of a conference championship. Here is a Week 4 Big Ten roundup, with the bulk conference play on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer looks to continue recent success against Villanova, Northwestern
Penn State earned a hard-fought victory over No. 15 Akron on Sunday by a final score of 1-0. This win was huge for the Nittany Lions, as it came on Senior Day and was also a revenge game after the team fell to Akron 2-1 last year. Because Akron beat...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 3 spots in AVCA poll after 1st loss of season to Michigan
After a Friday night win against Indiana was diminished by a Saturday loss to Michigan, Penn State was dropped in the AVCA top 25. Now sitting at 12-1, the Nittany Lions sank three spots in the poll to No.12 and will refocus with two key matches this weekend. Splitting the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer bounces back in this week's United Soccer Coaches rankings
Penn State women's soccer rises to No. 6 in the polls after a strong week. The Nittany Lions was previously ranked No. 17 in last week's poll. Penn State has not lost in five games, and now sits at 7-1-2 on the season. The Nittany Lions defeated No. 4 Rutgers...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer gathers win over No. 15 Akron, despite extended weather delay at Jeffrey Field
Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour. Coming off of a tough second half performance from...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's Tessa Janecke wins CHA Rookie of the Week
After a dominant opening series against then No. 3 Wisconsin, one Penn Stater captured her first CHA weekly award. Tessa Janecke introduced herself to Hockey Valley in a big way, lighting the lamp twice while tacking on an assist to win CHA Rookie of the Week. Her three points came...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
Digital Collegian
‘The more fun you have, the easier it gets’ |Penn State club paintball shoots for victory in local tournaments
For the members of Penn State’s club paintball team, paintball isn’t just a birthday party activity. Every Sunday, the group gathers in a field, according to club member Alexander Ott. Members bring their paintball guns and protective gear and “let loose.”. When competing, though, Ott (senior-civil engineering)...
