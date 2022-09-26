ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Livia
2d ago

It’s called PRITZKER is the governor and he’s destroying us all

1440 WROK

Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out

The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt

The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs

Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
WOODSTOCK, IL
whsarrow.com

The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair

In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
