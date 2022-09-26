Read full article on original website
Livia
2d ago
It’s called PRITZKER is the governor and he’s destroying us all
Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out
The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Controversial Halloween Candy Used To Be Made In Wisconsin
Don't worry, this isn't another social media post blasting candy corn. I think we've reached a saturation point on the candy corn slander in America. No one likes it. It feels like punching down at this point. I did just find out this morning that there's another classic candy out...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
The Law Behind a $650M Facebook Settlement is Now Behind a Suit Against Walmart
An Illinois law behind several recent class action settlements against various social media platforms -- including a $650 million one against Facebook that paid out hundreds of dollars to more than a million residents -- is now behind a new class action complaint. However, this lawsuit isn't against a social...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs
Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
whsarrow.com
The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair
In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
riviera-maya-news.com
Package of fentanyl bound for Illinois discovered in Coahuila courier company
Torreón, Coahuila — A package containing approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills bound for the U.S. was intercepted inside a courier company. During a routine review of packages, canines of the National Guard picked up on the scent. During their physical review of the package, authorities located a black leather...
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake
If you're feeling a little Deja Vu don't worry because you're not losing it, another ancient boat was discovered on the bottom of a Wisconsin lake. Feeling Deja Vu With The Oldest Canoe Found In Wisconsin. If a scuba diver finding the oldest canoe on the bottom of a Wisconsin...
KSDK
Verify: Do Missouri and Illinois laws require 2 license plates?
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County resident says he is seeing more and more cars without a front license plate. Jack wants to know if it’s required?. Do laws in Missouri and Illinois require both a front and rear license plate?. SOURCES:. Missouri State Highway Patrol. Missouri...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
Hurricane Ian Draws Closer to Florida, With Some Residents Escaping to Illinois
Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba Tuesday, leaving the island nation without electricity, and is now taking aim at the Florida peninsula as a major storm with sustained winds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The hurricane, slowly churning toward the north, is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, and...
Watch a Barn Find 1970 Chevelle in Illinois Come Back to Life
You never know what you might find hiding inside an Illinois barn or in this case a corn field. A 1970 Chevelle that hasn't been started in over 27 years was recently brought back to life and you can watch it happen. Full Disclosure: I am a car nut. No,...
