ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Projections#College Football#Cfp#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football HQ

LSU football schedule, scores for 2022 season

How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleAll times Eastern Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida StateScore: Florida State 24, LSU 23 Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FOX Sports

Tiers for 18 CFP contenders, from Ohio State to Penn State, USC to UCLA

The college football season is a month old, and as much as the race for various conference titles has begun in earnest, so too has the chase for the College Football Playoff. The vast majority of teams are focused far more on local matters after limping through the nonconference slate with a loss or two, but the dream of holding that gleaming gold trophy remains alive for a handful of programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four

After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy