Read full article on original website
Related
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Wild projection has Alabama missing CFP, facing an unlikely opponent in Sugar Bowl
Alabama is a third of the way through the 2022 college football season and sits at No. 2 in the nation with a perfect 4-0 record. Though there are a couple of months before attention shifts to the College Football Playoff, it’s never too early to look ahead. It’s...
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
Two old SEC West rivals meet up in a battle of top 25 ranked teams as Alabama takes on Arkansas in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Arkansas was just one very unlucky field goal from making this game a battle of undefeateds, but the Hogs are instead 3-1 after a loss to Texas A&M. ...
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona State football coach speculation includes Tom Herman, former Texas Longhorns coach
Would former Texas football coach Tom Herman be a good fit as the next coach of the Arizona State football team? Herman's name appears in several lists of potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards as the ASU football coach and several writers appear to think he could be an option for the Sun...
FOX Sports
Are Alabama and Clemson on upset alert? Featuring Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 5 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between Kentucky-Ole Miss, NC State-Clemson, and Alabama-Arkansas, and discuss the biggest storylines about these matchups.
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA considering major rule change to cut down on length of football games, per report
Ask most college football fans, and the games and college football season probably aren’t long enough. It would seem the NCAA disagrees, citing the need to cut down on the length of games. The average FBS game is now playing for 3 hours and 22 minutes. Considering the average...
MLB・
Bryan Harsin talks about Auburn’s Week 5 matchup with LSU
Bryan Harsin knows Auburn will have a tough matchup this weekend with LSU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LSU football schedule, scores for 2022 season
How do things look for LSU this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season. 2022 LSU Football ScheduleAll times Eastern Week 1, Sept. 4 vs. Florida StateScore: Florida State 24, LSU 23 Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. ...
FOX Sports
Tiers for 18 CFP contenders, from Ohio State to Penn State, USC to UCLA
The college football season is a month old, and as much as the race for various conference titles has begun in earnest, so too has the chase for the College Football Playoff. The vast majority of teams are focused far more on local matters after limping through the nonconference slate with a loss or two, but the dream of holding that gleaming gold trophy remains alive for a handful of programs.
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four
After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
A look at all of the college football coaching changes in 2022
Comments / 0