Warrick Humane Society to Host Miles for Mutts 5K in Newburgh Indiana
For the last 17 years, the Miles for Mutts 5K has been the single, largest fundraiser for our friends at Warrick Humane Society and it is back in 2022!. Whether you run or walk, this 3.1-mile event will take place Saturday, October 22rd (2022) at 8:00 AM along Warrick Trails. Miles for Mutts will both begin and end at Warrick Humane Society located in Newburgh, Indiana. Warrick Humane Society is a local no-kill shelter and registered 501 c3 Non-Profit with the mission to.
Hear Chilling Tales by Candlelight While Inside of a Haunted Indiana Mansion
There's just something about ghost stories told by candlelight. Located in Indianapolis is the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This site is home to the mansion that once housed President Benjamin Harrison. In 1874 before he became President, Benjamin Harrison and his wife began construction on the house they would eventually call home. The house is described as a 16-room Italianate style house. It has a brick drive and a carriage house on the property as well.
Evansville animal rescue taking in Florida dogs ahead of hurricane, in emergency need of fosters
A local animal rescue is sending out an emergency request for fosters to the community. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, which operates locations in Vanderburgh County and Spencer County said Tuesday that emergency fosters were needed. Officials at ITV say the request is an attempt to help dogs that...
Evansville’s LST 325 Attracts Thousands On River Cruise
Evansville’s own LST 325 is under way on the Ohio river right now. The ship is headed for it’s third port of call on this year’s river cruise. She’ll tie up off Cincinnati about 9 o’clock this morning. The ship has already visited Ashland Kentucky...
Parlor Doughnuts Gives Update on New Flagship Location in Downtown Evansville, IN
The amount of growth Evansville's Parlor Doughnuts has seen since opening its first store back in 2019 is nothing short of amazing. I have to think that even the creators of Parlor Doughnuts didn't expect it to take off as it has. Their unique, layered doughnuts were an instant hit and helped Parlor expand from two locations in Evansville to more than 30 locations in Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Participants excited for 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The highly anticipated West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is rapidly approaching and participants are sharing their excitement. Participating community members, churches and nonprofits are looking forward to the Tri-State’s largest street festival. West Side Nut Club officials said on Monday that there will be...
All Paws On Deck – Indiana Canine Rescue Needs Emergency Fosters To Make Room For Hurricane Dogs
If you have never lived in Florida, and faced hurricane or even tropical storm winds, let me tell you it is scary. My family and I lived in Tallahassee, Florida during a tropical storm, and that it something that I do not want to experience ever again. Now, think about...
2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now just one week away
The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is now just one week away, and organizers are planning a variety of attractions. Just last week, rides for the annual street festival started arriving in Evansville, also serving as a good reminder that this week is the last chance to get pre-sale ride wristband vouchers at a discounted price.
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
New Evansville Mobile Food Market Seeks To Provide Affordable Healthy Groceries to Underserved Areas
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
Water with an “earthy taste” causing concerns in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville city officials say they have received several customer concerns about the drinking water having an earthy taste. Officials say they have conducted multiple tests at various locations verifying that the water is safe to drink, and is not harmful. Madisonville city officials say this condition is due to the rapidly […]
Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
Evansville-Vanderburgh 9-1-1Dispatchers Receive ‘Dispatchers of The Year’ Award 2022
The cover photo on the Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch Facebook page pretty much sums up the gift of a 9-1-1 Operator. 'The calm voice in the dark night / The golden glue that holds it all together.' The dispatcher is not only the lifeline for anyone that calls 9-1-1, but they are also gathering information to keep our First Responders safe.
Kentucky Haunts: Waverly Hills Brings Back Their Haunted House for 2022
A haunted house, inside one of the most notoriously haunted places in the country, what could go wrong?. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
Photo Gallery: Evanston Hog Roast 2022
Saturday dawned bright and cool for the annual Evanston Hog Roast. Despite stiff competition from other events held across the county, the Evanston Civic Association welcomed a large crowd to the community park for a full day of festivities. The day began with a series of softball games as guests began to take advantage of the full menu at the shelterhouse, as well as the beer garden. Kids were eager to put the bounce houses to use, and came running when the barrel train rides started up. The event continued into the night, with live music keeping a festive atmosphere through the day.
Here’s the Dish About New Evansville, IN Area Restaurants and Food Trucks
This is an article full of good food news for the Evansville area. Owners are bringing new life to empty spaces, a rebranding of a fairly new West Side restaurant, staying on the West Side, we've got pizza news, and how about not one, but two new food trucks? Whew, that's a lot to chew on, so let's dig right in.
Firefighters dispatched to fire on Mulberry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Mulberry Street. We’re told shortly before 9 o’clock on Tuesday night, crews were responding to a call on Highway 41 when they were rerouted to the house fire soon after. We have a crew on the […]
Scary Movie Double Feature, Beer Garden, and More Happening at Evansville’s Haunted Willard Library
The Halloween season is here, so is there a better way to celebrate than at our local haunted hot spot?. As you know, Willard Library is one of the most notoriously haunted places in the Evansville area. The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off Evansville's First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic-style building the library is, it opened in 1885. So it would seem Willard Library is definitely THE place to be to celebrate Halloween!
