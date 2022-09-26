Read full article on original website
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
NASA's DART spacecraft will crash into an asteroid tonight in historic planetary defense test
On Monday (Sept. 26) at 7:14 p.m. EDT (2314 GMT), if all goes well, DART will crash into Dimorphos in an attempt to alter the moonlet's trajectory.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Chinese Rocket Space Junk Set to Crash to Earth in One of These Two Zones
The Long March 7A rocket launched on September 13, sending bits of space junk into orbit.
Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night and could take as long as 12 hours. The space center remained on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. With the latest forecast showing no improvement, managers decided to play it safe. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm. NASA isn’t speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November. Managers will assess their options once the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is safely back in the hangar.
Soyuz rocket launch spotted from space station in amazing astronaut photos
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw a Russian Soyuz rocket launch their newest set of crewmates into orbit today (Sept. 21).
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon
The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
natureworldnews.com
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
US News and World Report
Hurricane Ian Prompts NASA to Roll Back Artemis I Moon Rocket
NASA on Monday decided to further delay the launch of its rocket that one day will take Americans back to the moon due to weather conditions. Citing concerns from Hurricane Ian, the agency said it will move the rocket on Monday evening from the launch pad to its assembly building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency will start the moving process at 11 p.m.
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration
This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Cagri Kilic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Robotics, West Virginia UniversityPeople have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian...
CNBC
Artemis moon mission likely delayed until November as NASA moves rocket out of hurricane's path
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, NASA rolled back the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket — set to launch the Artemis I mission — into the mammoth Vehicle Assembly Building for protection at Kennedy Space Center. NASA now sees November as the most likely opportunity for the...
