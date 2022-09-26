ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night and could take as long as 12 hours. The space center remained on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. With the latest forecast showing no improvement, managers decided to play it safe. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm. NASA isn’t speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November. Managers will assess their options once the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is safely back in the hangar.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Astronauts Meet Their Dragon

The astronauts who will travel to orbit on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission next month are now very familar with their ride to space. In fact, crew members are now ready for their flight to the International Space Station for a science expedition mission, following a successful crew equipment interface testing (CEIT) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sls#Moon#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Ian#Utc
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Hurricane Ian Prompts NASA to Roll Back Artemis I Moon Rocket

NASA on Monday decided to further delay the launch of its rocket that one day will take Americans back to the moon due to weather conditions. Citing concerns from Hurricane Ian, the agency said it will move the rocket on Monday evening from the launch pad to its assembly building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The agency will start the moving process at 11 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Cagri Kilic, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Robotics, West Virginia UniversityPeople have been exploring the surface of Mars for over 50 years. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, nations have sent 18 human-made objects to Mars over 14 separate missions. Many of these missions are still ongoing, but over the decades of Martian...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy