Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners

The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
numberfire.com

Jo Adell in left field for Angels on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Adell will man left field after Mickey Moniak was given the night off at home against Athletics' right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Adell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Luke Weaver
Yardbarker

Mark Prior: Yency Almonte 'Invaluable' To Dodgers Bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen has been one of the best in baseball this season, and Yency Almonte was among the key contributors prior to going on the 15-day injured list in early August due to right elbow inflammation. Almonte was one of the several pitchers the Dodgers signed to...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

