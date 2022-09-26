Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
The Diamondbacks optioned center fielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno, sending the struggling rookie back to the minors with just eight games remaining in the regular season. The move, which was made after Sunday’s home finale against the San Francisco Giants, presumably creates room for outfielder Jake McCarthy to return from the bereavement list.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Adell will man left field after Mickey Moniak was given the night off at home against Athletics' right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Adell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday. “Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:. • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and...
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Yency Almonte prior to Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, and placed Phil Bickford on the 15-day injured due to right shoulder fatigue. Almonte had been out since Aug. 7 because of right elbow tightness. The expectation was he wouldn’t be out for...
With Hurricane Ian disrupting viewing and listening options back in Florida, welcome to our Tampa Bay Rays LIVE BLOG, where we will keep you updated on the game live from the press box here at Cleveland's Progressive Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks rookie center fielder Alek Thomas was optioned down to Triple-A Reno on Monday. In a corresponding move, the D-backs activated fellow rookie OF Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list due to a death in his family. “It was a very difficult decision. We knew that Jake would be...
Subdued Deandre Ayton is ‘happy’ offseason got done, Suns matched
PHOENIX — To start, I’ve been around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton hundreds of times when he speaks with the media. It is dangerous to read too much into how someone’s tone or body language is for a press conference. Ayton especially is often energetic but has his days when his mood is rather subdued.
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen has been one of the best in baseball this season, and Yency Almonte was among the key contributors prior to going on the 15-day injured list in early August due to right elbow inflammation. Almonte was one of the several pitchers the Dodgers signed to...
