Earlier this year, in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, CBS series FBI announced that its season four finale would not make it to air. A previously released synopsis noted that the episode wasn't about a school shooting specifically, but about a high-schooler being among a group of killers that have acquired guns with intentions of carrying out a mass shooting. TV Line now brings word that the episode will seemingly finally see the light of day however, reporting that it officially has an October 4 premiere date. The episode is actually set to be released after the season five premiere of the hit series.
