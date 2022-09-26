ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

fit.edu

Student Awarded Florida Space Grant Consortium Masters Fellowship￼

Kathryn Bock, a biomedical engineering graduate student, received the Florida Space Grant Consortium (FSGC) Masters Fellowship Program award to investigate the effects of low-dose, space-like radiation on bone cell function. This prestigious fellowship will provide Bock with a $10,000 stipend to work on her space-based research project during the 2022-23 academic year.
MELBOURNE, FL
seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
bungalower

Local foundation hosting anti-golf tournament next month in Winter Park

Local nonprofit Hope for More Foundation (Website) will be holding a “non-traditional” golf tournament on Thursday, October 20 at the Winter Park Golf Course. The Anti-Golf Tournament will feature drink stations, games, food, giveaways, and more at every stop of the course. Players are invited to participate in the event which is a fundraiser for the foundation’s Community Grant Program, which provides direct support to homeless youth without delays to ensure they get in a safe space and a warm meal.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
wflx.com

Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning Wednesday after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 strength at Punta Gorda on the west coast Ian is forecast to track northeast to Central Florida, passing south of Orlando Thursday morning. The region is expected to experience damaging winds, flooding rains and possible tornadoes through Thursday. A state of emergency is in ...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

NASA to roll back Artemis rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA announced Monday that the Artemis I Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. The rollback is expected to begin at 11 p.m. This comes as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. "Managers met Monday morning and made...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Alachua County cancels school as Hurricane Ian approaches

Alachua County — Alachua County Public Schools cancels school Wednesday through Friday, because of Hurricane Ian. The district made the announcement Tuesday morning, also saying the district office will be closed. They closed, in part, because of the possibility schools could be used as shelters. ACPS also cancelled all...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
VERO BEACH, FL

