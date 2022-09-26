Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Residents Sound Off On Potential Sewer Deal
Local residents learned more about the potential sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority at two Butler City meetings Tuesday. Representatives from PA American Water were joined by Butler City officials and about 25 residents at St. Peter’s Parish Hall for a discussion concerning the possible impacts of a recent $231.5 million offer.
SRU Council Approves Preliminary Budget
Slippery Rock University is moving forward with a preliminary budget for the next year. The 2022-23 proposed budget was approved by a 7-3 vote in the council of trustees. University officials say the budget includes $148 million in expenditures with a surplus just shy of $74,000. The university’s finance department...
Cost Of Gas Drops, But Ian Could Impact Prices
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by three cents over the past week to settle at $3.93 per gallon.
State Addresses Lack Of Affordable Housing
Last week, Butler County issued a resolution citing the lack of emergency shelters for homeless families in the area. County leaders say a combination of factors are at play, including the lack of affordable long-term housing. That topic was recently addressed in Harrisburg. “It’s due to the costs and challenges...
Mars Area School District Card Benefits Older Residents
Residents in the Mars Area School District who are over the age of 65 now have a chance to see the district’s sporting events for free. The district announced they are unveiling a new “Blue and Gold Card” which offers free admission to anyone over 65-years-old in the district.
Feds Now Asking Pink Hat Lady Be Confined To Home
Federal prosecutors are now asking the Mercer County woman involved in the January 6th riot to be confined to her home as she awaits trial. The Post-Gazette reports that after initially asking for GPS monitoring of Rachel Powell, also known as the Pink Hat Lady, they now say that her home is so remote GPS monitoring wouldn’t work.
Delays Could Come To I-79 SB In Cranberry Twp.
Drivers in Cranberry Township who use I-79 could see some delays this week. There will be single lane restrictions starting tomorrow in the southbound lane over North Boundary Road. The lane restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through this Friday. Crews will be working...
Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Mercer Co.
The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company were among multiple crews called out to fight a house fire in Mercer County early Tuesday morning. The department says they were dispatched to a house fire in Springfield Township just after 1 a.m. The fire reportedly started in a garage and then spread...
Tractor Trailer Rollover Snarls Tuesday Afternoon I-79 Traffic
Traffic was backed up on a busy highway in Cranberry Township for a time Tuesday afternoon as a result of a tractor trailer rollover. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash near the 77 mile marker of Interstate 79 Northbound which is after the Route 19 exit but before one going to Route 228.
BMH COVID Hospitalizations Drop
Butler Memorial Hospital officials say they’ve seen a decline in local COVID patients. The hospital at last report was treating 17 patients for the coronavirus, with no one in the ICU. That’s down by seven patients from last week. However, the hospital reported two additional COVID deaths to...
Flu Vaccine Clinics Continue At The VA
Monday will be another flu shot clinic at the Butler VA. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., veterans will be able to get a flu shot at the New Castle Road Campus. No appointments are necessary. However, the VA says they will not be administering shots to spouses, dependents, and...
Two Flown To Hospital After Rt. 38 Crash
Two people were flown to a hospital following a crash Tuesday night on Route 38. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the accident happened near the dam in Oakland Township around 8:20 p.m. Details on the crash are sketchy, but there were two vehicles involved in the accident. Two...
Barn Destroyed In Early Morning Fire
A barn is considered a total loss after an early morning fire in Connoquenessing Township. Crews were alerted just before 6 a.m. for a barn on fire in the 800 block of Whitestown Road—which is just past Eagle Mill Road. Connoquenessing VFC crews were the first to arrive and...
Former SRU Provost Zink Files Suit Against University And President
A former high-ranking official at Slippery Rock University is now suing the university, its president, and the state system of higher education. The Rocket, which is the student newspaper, is reporting that former provost Abbey Zink filed five counts in a lawsuit, four of those against current President Dr. Bill Behre.
Five Injured In Route 8 Crash
Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
Police Confirm One Death In Rt. 38 Accident
State police have released more information about Tuesday night’s fatal crash on Route 38 in Oakland Township. According to a public information report, the incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. near the dam and Spillway Lane when a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Randy Neely of Butler traveled into the opposing lane.
Man Facing Charges After Incident With Dog
A man is facing charges after he allegedly got into a physical incident with his dog. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. at a home in Marigold Lane in Brady Township. State police say Christopher Chuhra of Slippery Rock was bit by his husky that morning. He then allegedly...
