Volusia County, FL

Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning

The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
Volusia County Ian Update 20: Last-minute safety tips and reminders

Hurricane Ian is heading for Volusia County. It’s time to hunker down and stay off the roads. If you haven’t already done so, take one quick, final look around your property. Be sure to take in anything – furniture, tools, flowerpots, wind chimes, yard debris – that could become airborne in high winds and cause damage or injury.
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate

Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian

The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 strength on approach to Florida

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 overnight and was nearing category 5 strength as of Wednesday morning. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. Its latest projected...
Flagler Beach, Mondex to Receive Evacuation Order Wednesday Morning

A news conference on Tuesday afternoon by government leaders in Flagler County made clear to residents that residents of several key areas could expect an evacuation order some time Wednesday morning. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord confirmed what had already been hinted at by the county press office in an earlier email.
Volusia County Ian Update 19: Generator safety

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible, odorless, tasteless gas and is highly poisonous. Depending on the level of exposure, CO may cause fatigue, weakness, chest pains for those with heart disease, shortness of breath upon exertion, nausea, vomiting, headaches, confusion, lack of coordination, impaired vision, loss of consciousness, and in severe cases, death.
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters

Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
Ian Update 12: Evacuations, shelters and curfews

Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation order. People who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas may wish to find accommodations with friends or family members. People in these risk areas may use public shelters as a site of last resort.
Curfew to take effect in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents throughout Volusia County will be under a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday. Sheriff Mike Chitwood made his message clear on social media, letting the public know that all residents must be indoors by 8 p.m. on both days. The curfew lasts until 7 a.m....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

