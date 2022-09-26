Read full article on original website
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
As Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 winds, Volusia County urges residents to stay indoors
With sustained winds of 155 mph, just 1 mile under a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Ian is a "very dangerous storm," said Jim Judge, interim director of Volusia County Emergency Management, during Volusia County's news briefing on Wednesday, Sept. 28. "Think of Charley," Judge said. "This is following almost the...
WESH
Flagler County puts curfew into effect, asks people in some areas to evacuate
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County has put a curfew into effect for the entire county asHurricane Ian approaches Florida. The curfew will go into effect each day from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice, according to the county. The emergency management director released a statement on...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning
The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 20: Last-minute safety tips and reminders
Hurricane Ian is heading for Volusia County. It’s time to hunker down and stay off the roads. If you haven’t already done so, take one quick, final look around your property. Be sure to take in anything – furniture, tools, flowerpots, wind chimes, yard debris – that could become airborne in high winds and cause damage or injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County asks residents east of I-95 to prepare to evacuate
Flagler County is urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations Tuesday. Additionally, residents who live east of Interstate 95 – or in mobile homes or low-lying flood prone areas – should be prepared to evacuate. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
WFTV
Volusia, Flagler residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, some residents asked to prepare to evacuate
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — People in Volusia and Flagler counties are preparing for Hurricane Ian and the potential impacts it may bring along the coast. No evacuation orders have been issued yet, but Flagler County officials asking residents who live east of Interstate 95, in mobile homes or in low-lying areas prone to flooding to be prepared to evacuate.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:. Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County announce emergency schedules for sanitation and other services during Hurricane Ian
The City of Apopka and Orange County Government have announced their emergency schedules during the period Hurricane Ian is active in the area. Apopka City Hall, Utility Billing, Fran Carlton Center, Billie Dean Community Center, and all other administrative offices will close at noon on Wednesday, September 28th, and will remain closed Thursday, September 29, 2022. Offices will reopen on Friday, September 30th, at 8 AM.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach declares state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues toward Florida
The city of Ormond Beach, in following with the State of Florida, has declared a state of emergency. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. This order is...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 strength on approach to Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 overnight and was nearing category 5 strength as of Wednesday morning. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. Its latest projected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flaglerlive.com
Don’t Expect Flagler To Be At Top of FPL’s List for Power Restoration After Ian
Flagler County has an unhappy history of finding itself near the bottom of the list of counties to have their power restored in previous hurricanes. That may yet again be the case in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation as more populous counties get attention first. Efforts to restore...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach, Mondex to Receive Evacuation Order Wednesday Morning
A news conference on Tuesday afternoon by government leaders in Flagler County made clear to residents that residents of several key areas could expect an evacuation order some time Wednesday morning. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord confirmed what had already been hinted at by the county press office in an earlier email.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 19: Generator safety
Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible, odorless, tasteless gas and is highly poisonous. Depending on the level of exposure, CO may cause fatigue, weakness, chest pains for those with heart disease, shortness of breath upon exertion, nausea, vomiting, headaches, confusion, lack of coordination, impaired vision, loss of consciousness, and in severe cases, death.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Voluasia County Ian Update 16: Votran, airport and rising waters
Votran, Volusia County’s public transit system, will cease operations Thursday, Sept. 29, and will reopen Friday if weather conditions permit. Votran will issue service alerts and updates. Riders should check www.votran.org for updates. Votran may have to cease operations later today if sustained wind speeds reach 39 mph. STORM...
volusia.org
Ian Update 12: Evacuations, shelters and curfews
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph. Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation order. People who live in RVs, mobile homes or low-lying areas may wish to find accommodations with friends or family members. People in these risk areas may use public shelters as a site of last resort.
wogx.com
Flagler residents bracing for possible flooding
Flagler County has experienced severe flooding during past hurricanes. While some have left the area ahead of Hurricane Ian, others are taking precautions for what is expected to slow-moving rainmaker of a storm.
Curfew to take effect in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents throughout Volusia County will be under a curfew on Wednesday and Thursday. Sheriff Mike Chitwood made his message clear on social media, letting the public know that all residents must be indoors by 8 p.m. on both days. The curfew lasts until 7 a.m....
Comments / 2