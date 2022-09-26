Read full article on original website
Multiple individuals now facing child neglect charges
CHARLESTON — Two separate incidents have resulted with three individuals receiving charges of child neglect with risk of serious injury. Both incidents occurred on Saturday, September 24 in Upshur County. Dustin Albert Culverhouse, age 38, of Flatwoods, and 45-year-old Allen Jason Nuttle and 30-year-old Bobbie Ranae Nixon, both of Buckhannon, are all currently incarcerated.
West Virginia police officer overdoses after suspect throws drugs into face
UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 28, 10:13 A.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following update about the incident that hospitalized two Oak Hill Police Officers last night. Around 6 P.M. on September 27, 2022, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a car near C. Adam Toney Tires. When […]
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 22:. • Teresa Michelle Moore, 3702 6th Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and fined $370.25. • Jeremiah Travis Harper, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $5,000 bond.
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.
WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
Armed man who barricaded himself in Huntington home arrested
UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Authorities on the scene have apprehended the suspect. The suspect, Dwayne Howard, cut off his ankle bracelet last week. Howard was on home confinement for fraudulent use of a credit card device and burglary, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Zerkle says...
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle accepted a plea deal virtually Monday morning in Kanawha County. Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect. The charges stem from an...
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
West Virginia man killed in Kentucky crash involving bus
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is dead after an accident in the area of Elkhorn City in Pike County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that 26-year-old Anthony Kirk, of Williamson, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene of a crash on Elkhorn Creek just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. KSP says that […]
Sheriff: Man charged after crystal meth, fentanyl found in vehicle's engine compartment
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County’s sheriff said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a man after a pound and a half of crystal methamphetamine was found in the engine compartment of the vehicle along with fentanyl and Ecstasy. Anthony Garrett, 29, of Lexington was...
West Virginia police chase juvenile that stole ice truck
Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck. According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck. The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles. The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries. The juvenile […]
West Virginia jail faces lawsuit over inhumane conditions
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a West Virginia jail on behalf of current and former inmates who have described conditions at the facility as inhumane. The complaint filed last week about conditions at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver references a lack of access to water and food, […]
Deputies searching for missing man in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September...
Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will host a sobriety checkpoint this week in Roane County. The checkpoint is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 119 in front og the HG Energy Business parking lot in Spencer, according to the WVSP. Troopers say an alternate checkpoint […]
