Locked On Dodgers: Albert Pujols Had His Big Night, But the Dodgers Win the Series & Set a Record

Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry Lease
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Looks Forward to Playing Alongside Deafening Dodgers Crowd
The Dodgers clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS with a win on Sunday against the Cardinals
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Albert Pujols 700: Celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals legend with new shirts
A legendary moment for a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is now in the history books. Which means it’s t-shirt time. Albert Pujols 699? Nope. Albert Pujols 700. After 22 seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals legend mashed his 700th career home run over the...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Comes Out of Rehab Outing Well
Tony Gonsolin, out of the Dodgers rotation the past month with a forearm strain, made his first and only rehab start last night and could rejoin L.A. soon.
Dodgers Star Chasing a Couple Personal Hitting Goals
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has an L.A. record and a personal goal in his sights over these last nine games of the season.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Recent Changes Have Dave Roberts Hopeful
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger may have bolstered enough confidence for a considerable postseason role
Dodgers Roster: LA Gets Crafty Bullpen Arm Back Tonight
DP returns just in time to showcase himself for a Dodgers postseason roster spot.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
numberfire.com
Jo Adell in left field for Angels on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Adell will man left field after Mickey Moniak was given the night off at home against Athletics' right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Adell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will watch from the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter and Alec Burleson was aligned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Pujols...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Noncommittal to Kimbrel on Postseason Roster
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says "every day is a test" for former closer Craig Kimbrel to earn a spot on the postseason roster.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Isn't Too Worried About Recent Defensive Miscues
Another sloppy effort by the Dodgers had the media asking manager Dave Roberts about his level of concern regarding the Los Angeles defense.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
WATCH: MLB Network Creates Montage of All of Pujols' 700 Home Runs
MLB Network tweeted a video montage Monday night of every single one of Albert Pujols' 700 home runs over his 22-year career. Pujols hit his 700th home run of his career Friday night off Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford.
MLB・
