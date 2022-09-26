Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Creekside Festival Moves to Florida Agricultural Museum October 8-9
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 2, 2022) Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year, but it will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8-9th. Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
What Comes Next: Hurricane Ian Recovery In Progress
Littered with what under normal circumstances would be unfathomable in Flagler Beach, plastic bottles, lumber, and all sorts of debris have found their way ashore, settling in the dunes, or what’s left of them. Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue director Tom Gillin closes off the beach access walkover points with...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Facility & Parks Update
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is working hard to re-open City facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The following parks and trails have been cleared of...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Florida: Disaster Recovery Resources at a Glance
Flagler County is now included in the Disaster Declaration for Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Assistance Federal Disaster Loans for Businesses, Private Nonprofits, Homeowners, and Renters. This means that our businesses will be able to apply for emergency and disaster loans. Apply Here. FEMA has made individual assistance available...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglernewsweekly.com
GratitudeAmerica Seeking Volunteers to Help Whispering Meadows Ranch in Flagler County
Seeking Volunteers: Those of you who have attended one of our programs in Marineland, FL may remember the Dee Family and their ranch, Whispering Meadows, where they kindly and lovingly host us for equine . Their ranch was hit pretty significantly by Hurricane Ian and they have many downed trees...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Schools to Reopen Monday, October 3
Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt announces that classes for all students will resume at their regular time Monday, October 3rd. “We know many families are still dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Ian,” said Mittelstadt. “We also have several of...
flaglernewsweekly.com
City of Palm Coast Waives Permit Fees for Residential Repair and Reconstruction Work Related to Hurricane Ian
Building Permit fees will be waived through November 30, 2022, for the residential permit types listed below as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Additional information regarding work exempt from permit, permit requirements and when permits must be obtained is provided below. Work Exempt From Permit:. A building...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022
September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County: Evacuation, Curfew Orders Lifted Friday Afternoon
September 30, 2022 – The evacuation orders for zones A, B, C, and F have been lifted, as well as the countywide curfew. Additionally, due to the low call volume to the EOC, the call center will close at 7 p.m. Friday. Public Works teams and damage assessment crews...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Most Flagler County Parks, Buildings Closed until Monday, Public Library Open Until 5 p.m. Saturday
October 1, 2022 – Most Flagler County parks and buildings remain closed until Monday but the Public Library Main Branch in Palm Coast is open until 5 p.m. Saturday. “We were happy to be able to open a little early to offer our residents a cool place to visit and WiFi,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “People can come in and enjoy all the amenities we have to offer.”
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Schools: More Info Needed Before Schools Resume Operation
Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announces that the start of classes for all students has yet to be determined. “We first want to ensure all our families have the supports they need to begin the recovery process following Tropical Storm Ian,”...
Comments / 0