ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Creekside Festival Moves to Florida Agricultural Museum October 8-9

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 2, 2022) Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year, but it will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8-9th. Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

What Comes Next: Hurricane Ian Recovery In Progress

Littered with what under normal circumstances would be unfathomable in Flagler Beach, plastic bottles, lumber, and all sorts of debris have found their way ashore, settling in the dunes, or what’s left of them. Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue director Tom Gillin closes off the beach access walkover points with...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Facility & Parks Update

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is working hard to re-open City facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The following parks and trails have been cleared of...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Florida: Disaster Recovery Resources at a Glance

Flagler County is now included in the Disaster Declaration for Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Assistance Federal Disaster Loans for Businesses, Private Nonprofits, Homeowners, and Renters. This means that our businesses will be able to apply for emergency and disaster loans. Apply Here. FEMA has made individual assistance available...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Schools to Reopen Monday, October 3

Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt announces that classes for all students will resume at their regular time Monday, October 3rd. “We know many families are still dealing with the effects of Tropical Storm Ian,” said Mittelstadt. “We also have several of...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022

September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Tiger Bay#Election Local#The Forum#Bay Club#Palm Coast City Council#Board Of Commissioners
flaglernewsweekly.com

Most Flagler County Parks, Buildings Closed until Monday, Public Library Open Until 5 p.m. Saturday

October 1, 2022 – Most Flagler County parks and buildings remain closed until Monday but the Public Library Main Branch in Palm Coast is open until 5 p.m. Saturday. “We were happy to be able to open a little early to offer our residents a cool place to visit and WiFi,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “People can come in and enjoy all the amenities we have to offer.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Schools: More Info Needed Before Schools Resume Operation

Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announces that the start of classes for all students has yet to be determined. “We first want to ensure all our families have the supports they need to begin the recovery process following Tropical Storm Ian,”...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy