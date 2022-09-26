Read full article on original website
Blue Devils Hold Special Signing for Perry Coxe
DURHAM -- On the afternoon of September 9, the Duke women's soccer team signed more than just another star player to their roster. The Blue Devils signed Perry Coxe. Perry Coxe is a 5-year-old girl from Apex, N.C., who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in her right kidney in September of 2021. Through the non-profit organization, Team IMPACT, Perry was introduced to the Duke women's soccer team in the Spring of 2022.
No. 4 Duke Finishes With 1-1 Draw Against Yale
DURHAM – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team battled through 19 fouls on Tuesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw against Yale. Felix Barajas scored his first goal of the season, and the Blue Devils (6-0-2) finished the contest with eight shots on goal but were met by a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs (4-0-3) that limited Duke's offense to just the one goal.
Incoming grad transfer Jacob Grandison is says Jon Scheyer is Tom Brady-esque
With seven incoming freshmen and just one returnee from last year's Final Four team, Jon Scheyer knew he need to go out and get experienced players from the Power Five level to help bring leadership to his first roster at Duke. "His ability to stretch the floor is key, but...
Former sports anchor joins N&O college football Week 5 picks for North Carolina schools
The ACC has two top 25 matchups this week in No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 FSU. Former ABC 11 sports anchor Mark Armstrong joins the N&O sports staff to pick those games and five others.
Men's Basketball Holds Annual Preseason Media Day
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon in his first public availability ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season. Scheyer, along with the assistant coaches and all players, were made available to the media as part of Duke's annual Preseason Media Day inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Coach Scheyer Press Conference to Air Live on ACCNX
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer's press conference on Tuesday, which is part of the annual Duke Men's Basketball Preseason Media Day, is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 11 a.m. ET. The media availability is Coach Scheyer's first in advance of the 2022-23 season,...
Blue Devils Announce Game Times, TV Designations for 2022-23 Slate
DURHAM – In conjunction with the ACC, Duke women's basketball announced the game times and TV designations for the full 2022-23 ACC slate on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Devils' conference schedule features eight games on ACC Network, six contests on ACCNX and four matchups on RSN. In addition, Duke...
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the eighth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Virginia to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium for its first ACC contest of the year. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lyndsay Rowley on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
Duke at Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 8. Duke will travel to Georgia Tech for its week six matchup. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 8. The game will be broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (3-1)...
Garner coach apologizes for unsportsmanlike conduct after 49-0 loss against rival
“My decision to not shake hands after the game was made in the heat of the moment,” Garner High’s football coach wrote in an email to parents.
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
Johns Makes Round of 16 at Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns won his third consecutive match at the ATP Charleston Challenger on Tuesday and advances to Wednesday's round of 16. Johns bested Gianni Ross in his opening set on Tuesday 6-3 but fell in a heartbreaker in the second 7-5. With the match coming down to the outcome of set three, Johns made quick work of Ross and claimed a 6-1 victory to advance to the next round. He is scheduled to battle Giovanni Oradini of Italy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Court One at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Johns Advances to Main Draw of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns advanced to the main draw of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Monday after defeating No. 3 seed Tennys Sandgren in a three-set thriller. Johns, who's competing unattached, dropped his opening set to Sandgren 6-3 but rebounded for 6-3 and 6-2 victories in...
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
Johns Claims Win in Opening Match of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
That nation’s best high school is right here in the Triangle, and the winner is …
The rankings are based on data from 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts across the country.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
