Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Rob Gronkowski Attends Buccaneers Home Opener, Agent Speaks on Potential Return
Rob Gronkowski was at Raymond James Stadium Sunday to watch the Tampa Bay Bucs, his old team, take on the Green Bay Packers. It was the premiere NFL matchup for the weekend. And there’s now all sorts of buzz that in the very near future, Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement for the second time in his career.
Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook
Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots
It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
Hurley: Latest Patriots loss is just the new normal
BOSTON -- If you were hell-bent on coming out of Sunday's game focused on the positives, it wouldn't be too difficult.DeVante Parker? Baller.Rhamondre Stevenson? Baller.The defense? Four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The offense? Five scoring drives, three-for-five on red zone trips, 447 net yards. After averaging 10.5 points per game through two weeks, that's a significant improvement for a unit that has faced a tremendous amount of doubt for the past several months.It's just ... unfortunately, even if you're dead set on going sunshine and rainbows after Sunday, you'll ultimately end up finding much more...
Tom Brady says Hurricane Ian is no excuse to be unprepared for Chiefs
With Hurricane Ian heading toward the Tampa area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving some pieces around in order to prepare for their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs announced on Monday that they will be practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility in southeast Florida this...
Raiders HC Josh McDaniels responds to Dan Orlovsky examples of Derek Carr not throwing to Davante Adams
It can be difficult for the untrained eye to know exactly when a pass is supposed to go to a certain player based on the play and coverage by the defense. For that we tend to rely on those who are either coaches or players. Dan Orlovsky is a former...
Study: Dallas Cowboys not only most popular sports team in NFL, but America too
There's truly nothing like the nationwide love the Dallas Cowboys receive year in and year out.
Patriots Worked Out Five Players
Moss, 24, wound up going undrafted out of LSU and later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Washington. Unfortunately, Washington waived Moss with an injury designation coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list before being waived. Moss, the son of NFL Hall...
What we know about Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer
FOXBORO – With Mac Jones dealing with a reported ‘pretty severe’ high ankle sprain, it seems very likely that Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, Bill Belichick wouldn’t say which quarterback the team was planning on starting,...
Mike Lombardi described why the Patriots’ 1-2 start has been ‘anti-Belichick’
"I've never seen a New England team like this." Following the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens in Week 3, the analysis of the team has been scathing. The list of critics now includes Mike Lombardi, an ex-NFL general manager and former Bill Belichick assistant. Speaking during the most recent episode of his podcast, “The GM Shuffle,” Lombardi had a strong assessment of the Patriots’ 2022 season through three games.
Belichick reminds us he's not a doctor in classic press conference
Getting a real update from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the status of injured quarterback Mac Jones is an extraordinarily difficult task. It's just not going to happen. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury reportedly is...
Patriots-Packers news, notes, and fun facts
FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...
Patriots won’t ‘turn the offense on its head’ with different starting quarterback
With Mac Jones dealing with a severe high ankle sprain, the Patriots are expected to face the Green Bay Packers with a new quarterback under center. Whether it’s Brian Hoyer, the likely choice to take over, or rookie Bailey Zappe, the Patriots will have to adjust to life without Mac.
