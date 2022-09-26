ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ravens' Harbaugh makes bold statement about Patriots' 2022 outlook

Morale is quite low in New England right now. The Patriots are 1-2 after committing four second-half turnovers in a 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also lost starting quarterback Mac Jones to a reported high ankle sprain, and with backup Brian Hoyer likely to start on the road against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, its very possible New England will be 1-3 after four games.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots

It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: Latest Patriots loss is just the new normal

BOSTON -- If you were hell-bent on coming out of Sunday's game focused on the positives, it wouldn't be too difficult.DeVante Parker? Baller.Rhamondre Stevenson? Baller.The defense? Four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The offense? Five scoring drives, three-for-five on red zone trips, 447 net yards. After averaging 10.5 points per game through two weeks, that's a significant improvement for a unit that has faced a tremendous amount of doubt for the past several months.It's just ... unfortunately, even if you're dead set on going sunshine and rainbows after Sunday, you'll ultimately end up finding much more...
NFL
Fox News

Tom Brady says Hurricane Ian is no excuse to be unprepared for Chiefs

With Hurricane Ian heading toward the Tampa area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving some pieces around in order to prepare for their Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs announced on Monday that they will be practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility in southeast Florida this...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Patriots Worked Out Five Players

Moss, 24, wound up going undrafted out of LSU and later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Washington. Unfortunately, Washington waived Moss with an injury designation coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list before being waived. Moss, the son of NFL Hall...
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston

Mike Lombardi described why the Patriots’ 1-2 start has been ‘anti-Belichick’

"I've never seen a New England team like this." Following the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens in Week 3, the analysis of the team has been scathing. The list of critics now includes Mike Lombardi, an ex-NFL general manager and former Bill Belichick assistant. Speaking during the most recent episode of his podcast, “The GM Shuffle,” Lombardi had a strong assessment of the Patriots’ 2022 season through three games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Belichick reminds us he's not a doctor in classic press conference

Getting a real update from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the status of injured quarterback Mac Jones is an extraordinarily difficult task. It's just not going to happen. Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury reportedly is...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Packers news, notes, and fun facts

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...
GREEN BAY, WI

