The new TV season brought with it a new way to stream new episodes of NBC shows the next day — now on Peacock, and not the usual Hulu. On September 19, Peacock replaced Hulu as the new streaming home of NBC and Bravo fare, offering its Premium subscribers access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. (Older NBC series such as 30 Rock are not affected by this decision, as they currently stream on Hulu as part of different, separate deals.) How to Watch New NBC Episodes on Peacock Streaming The next-day streaming of new NBC episodes is...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO