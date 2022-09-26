Read full article on original website
Paulding County Progress
Lucas advances for Archers; Lady Raiders just miss district berth
DEFIANCE – Girls Division II sectional golf took place Tuesday at Auglaize Golf Club with all three Paulding County schools taking part in the sectional tournament. Wayne Trace just missed a district berth as a team as the Raiders finished in fourth place with the top three moving on to the districts.
Paulding County Progress
Edgerton cruises to win over Paulding
PAULDING – The Edgerton Bulldogs took control in the first quarter and never let up as the Williams County squad cruised to a 48-0 win over Paulding in Green Meadows Conference high school football action at Keysor Field Friday night. Edgerton scored twice in the opening stanza to seize...
Paulding County Progress
Panthers take 8th at Eagle Rock
DEFIANCE – In a regular season tournament finale, the Paulding Panthers took part in the Tinora/Edgerton Boys Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance Saturday. The maroon and white placed eighth as a team in the tournament with a 399. Kings Mills Kings placed both first and...
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
Paulding County Progress
Marjorie Cramer Kesler, 1937-2022
Marge Kesler, 85, died at 3:35 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Retreat of Port Orange in Port Orange, Florida. Marge was born on February 27, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Dorothy (Bowsher) Ball. She grew up in Defiance, Ohio and graduated from Defiance High...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
nbc24.com
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
Sidney Daily News
Gaier’s celebrates 100 years
FORT LORAMIE – Gaier’s Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep Inc. car dealership in Fort Loramie celebrated 100 years in business with an open house from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21. Around 700 people attended the event, and about 575 meals were given out from Dave’s BBQ from St. Marys, according to Todd Gaier, a co-owner and the vice president of Gaier’s.
13abc.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
wktn.com
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday
One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) -- A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
peakofohio.com
Updated: Route 33 is back open following accident
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office just announced Route 33 is back open following an accident that took place just before 8 o’clock this morning near Township Road 95. We will update you when we learn more. Leave a Reply. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree....
wktn.com
Gunshots Fired in Findlay; McComb Woman Arrested
A McComb woman was arrested after an incident in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Howard Street and Broad Avenue to investigate a verbal dispute that began between several people. It was learned an ex of one...
