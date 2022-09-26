Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paulding County Progress
Lucas advances for Archers; Lady Raiders just miss district berth
DEFIANCE – Girls Division II sectional golf took place Tuesday at Auglaize Golf Club with all three Paulding County schools taking part in the sectional tournament. Wayne Trace just missed a district berth as a team as the Raiders finished in fourth place with the top three moving on to the districts.
westbendnews.net
Wayne Trace High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Wayne Trace High School recently announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Pictured here are (bottom row, l-r) 9th Grade -Torree Sinn, 10th Grade – Harper Myers, 12th Grade – Sydnee Sinn, 12th Grade – Laura Thornell, 12th Grade – Hannah Maenle, 12th Grade – Kiara Bahena, 11th Grade – Melanie Dunham; (top row, l-r) 9th Grade – Eric Reinhart, 10th Grade – Tyson Gerber, 12th Grade – Tyler Davis, 12th Grade – Kyle Slade, 12th Grade – Lane Morehead, 12th Grade – Ezra Sinn, 11th Grade – Kyren Karhoff. Homecoming is scheduled for September 30th.
New lieutenant promoted at Findlay and Piqua posts of OSHP
COLUMBUS — A member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who works in the Piqua Post has been promoted, according to a news release. Sergeant Kristina Bennett has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles Jones. Lieutenant Bennett will remain at her current assignment at the...
wktn.com
Mt. Blanchard Man Cited After Crash in Findlay
A Mount Blanchard man escaped injury but was cited for operating a vehicle under the influence after a crash in Findlay Sunday night. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, 34 year old Jordan Washburn drove off the right side of the road while traveling south in the 600 block of East Street in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paulding County Progress
Marjorie Cramer Kesler, 1937-2022
Marge Kesler, 85, died at 3:35 p.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Retreat of Port Orange in Port Orange, Florida. Marge was born on February 27, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Dorothy (Bowsher) Ball. She grew up in Defiance, Ohio and graduated from Defiance High...
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
WANE-TV
Fake Instagram account makes threat to Huntington North High School
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A fake Instagram account made a threat to the safety of Huntington North High School Tuesday, according to Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC). According to a press release, the account made a threat that would take place Wednesday, Sept. 28. HCCSC notified local law...
WANE-TV
Crash with buggy kills horse; driver and riders OK
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A car hit a horse-and-buggy northeast of Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Cuba Road and S.R. 37, about 2 1/2 miles southeast of Grabill, around 7:30 a.m. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a car was eastbound on S.R....
RELATED PEOPLE
peakofohio.com
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
WOWO News
Indiana Michigan Power Announces Upgrades Coming For Several Electrical Lines
Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest approximately $32 million in enhancing an electric transmission network in Downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release from I&M, the plans include upgrades at the Melita Substation, Fulton Substation, and Spy Run Substation. Plans also calls to rebuild over 1.5 miles of transmission line between those three locations and relocating about a mile of another line. The 60-year-old transmission line consists of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and requires updating. I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house where residents and community members can learn more about the project and ask questions. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park.
fortwaynesnbc.com
HURRICANE IAN: People deciding to stay back and brace the storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Historic rain, catastrophic winds, and life-threatening storm surge, are all things forecasters are warning Floridians to watch out for. We talked with a few people who aren’t leaving the state, but bracing for the storm. Jessica and Jim Hammond, both Fort...
WANE-TV
Stretch of Main Street downtown named for late Fort Wayne firefighter Eric Balliet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne has been named after a late Fort Wayne firefighter. Family, friends, firefighters, police officers and local officials gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway. Balliet died during a training exercise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
whatzup.com
Nostalgia served up at Hall’s Drive-In
There aren’t many places that define Fort Wayne like the Hall’s Family of Restaurants. They’ve been around only since the 1940s. It was, and is, consistent. As national chains and more prominent local eateries have come and gone, Hall’s restaurants have been as steady as the tortoise in the fabled race with the hare.
Fort Wayne couple waits out Hurricane Ian in Cayman Islands
Keith and Kathy Winter were expecting to return to Fort Wayne on Monday after a trip to the Cayman Islands, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
WANE-TV
Public meeting set to discuss SR 124 upgrades
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — INDOT has scheduled a public informational meeting to detail proposed improvements to a stretch of S.R. 124 in Adams County. The improvements are needed along S.R. 124 between U.S. 27 and Keller Street in Monroe, INDOT said. “The existing pavement on S.R. 124 is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass
LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
‘On the mooove’: Cow missing in Mercer County
The cow is thought to be located near Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burrville Road, according to police.
Bridge closing for repairs in Mercer County
MERCER — The Mercer County engineer announced a notice of a bridge closure on Deep Cut Rd .1 mile east of SR 707. The bridge will be closed starting today for repair due to pavement distress. The county engineer will inform the public of the bridge reopening when it...
Comments / 0