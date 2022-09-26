Read full article on original website
Paulding County Progress
Lucas advances for Archers; Lady Raiders just miss district berth
DEFIANCE – Girls Division II sectional golf took place Tuesday at Auglaize Golf Club with all three Paulding County schools taking part in the sectional tournament. Wayne Trace just missed a district berth as a team as the Raiders finished in fourth place with the top three moving on to the districts.
Paulding County Progress
Rams outlast Raiders in defensive struggle
HAVILAND – Tinora took advantage of a pair of early scores and the Rams shut down the Wayne Trace offense as the green and white posted a 13-6 win over the Raiders in Green Meadows Conference action at Raider Field Friday night. Both teams came into the game averaging...
Paulding County Progress
Panthers take 8th at Eagle Rock
DEFIANCE – In a regular season tournament finale, the Paulding Panthers took part in the Tinora/Edgerton Boys Golf Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance Saturday. The maroon and white placed eighth as a team in the tournament with a 399. Kings Mills Kings placed both first and...
Paulding County Progress
Lady Raiders take sixth at Van Wert Invite
VAN WERT – It was another early Saturday morning for the Wayne Trace cross country teams this past weekend as the Raiders took part in the Van Wert Health Invitational. The Lady Raider varsity squad placed sixth as a team with 158 points and was led by senior Kiara Bahena, who took tenth individually with a time of 20:19.2.
