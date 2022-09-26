Read full article on original website
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Scientists blasted plastic with lasers and turned it into tiny diamonds and a new type of water
Using ultrapowerful lasers, scientists have blasted cheap plastic and transformed it into tiny "nanodiamonds" — and, in doing so, confirmed the existence of an exotic new type of water. . The findings could potentially reveal the existence of diamond rain on ice giants in our solar system and explain...
Scientists detected new phases of water acting like neither a liquid nor a solid
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that water behaves neither like a liquid nor a solid in a single molecule layer and that under extreme pressures, it becomes electrically conductive. Water normally expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling point. However, the new research demonstrates...
allthatsinteresting.com
Scientists In Germany Blasted Cheap Plastics With Lasers — And Turned Them Into ‘Nanodiamonds’
Inspired by "nanodiamonds" found on ice giants like Uranus and Neptune, this new research could help to greatly reduce plastic pollution and transform plastics in the ocean. Scientists at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany recently blasted cheap plastic with ultrapowerful lasers, and in the process created incredibly tiny “nanodiamonds” and confirmed the existence of a new, exotic type of water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity
Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
Phys.org
Technology produces more than 100 medical microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST, President Yang Kook) Professor Hongsoo Choi's team of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering collaborated with Professor Sung-Won Kim's team at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson's team at ETH Zurich to develop a technology that produces more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body.
Israeli researchers managed to produce 3D printer ink to make wooden objects
No more harmful plastics. It is pretty eco-friendly.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Scientists grant a second life to durable plastics
Researchers have found a way to break down certain durable plastics — used in aerospace and microelectronics — into their most basic buildings blocks for potentially limitless reuse. Their new method, published on Monday in Nature Chemistry, could help give a second, third or hundredth life to a...
Microbots smaller than an ant’s head can move autonomously and untethered
In a new development in the field of micro and nanoelectronics, scientists at Cornell University developed microbots smaller than an ant's head yet capable of walking autonomously. The solar-powered robot, invisible to the naked eye, has a tiny microprocessor "brain" onboard that allows it to walk without being externally controlled.
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Researchers develop breakthrough cooling system that does not use any electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a cooling system that does not use any electricity.‘Passive cooling’, as the technique is called, could preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings while only needing a small amount of water to operate.The system – which combines radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in a small housing that looks similar to a solar panel – can achieve 9.3 degrees Celsius of cooling. It is made up of three layers of material: one of a sponge-like polyethylene known as aerogel, one layer of hydrogel, and finally a reflective...
Phys.org
Researchers discover method to control carcinogenic formaldehyde release from wood in the home
New research, led jointly by the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of North Texas, advances our understanding of how the wood in our homes and offices can release formaldehyde, a potent carcinogen, at levels that can exceed certain health limits. The findings, published recently in Green Chemistry, promise to advance public health. Their solution, for which the team has filed a patent, is an effective, low-cost way to mitigate the damage wrought by formaldehyde.
Phys.org
Developing a key element for scalable quantum computers
Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the capabilities of conventional computers for certain tasks. But there is still a long way to go before they can help to solve real-world problems. Many applications require quantum processors with millions of quantum bits. Today's prototypes merely come up with a few of these compute units.
Phys.org
Chemical in cells of marine organisms enables them to survive high pressures found in deep oceans
Scientists have discovered how a chemical in the cells of marine organisms enables them to survive the high pressures found in the deep oceans. The deeper sea creatures live, the more inhospitable and extreme the environment they must cope with. In one of the deepest points in the Pacific—the Mariana Trench, 11 kilometers below the sea surface—the pressure is 1.1 kbar or eight tons per square inch. That is a 1,100-fold increase of the pressure experienced at the Earth's surface.
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough: Physicists Take Particle Self-Assembly to New Level by Mimicking Biology
Breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the creation of next-generation materials. A new way to self-assemble particles has been created by a team of physicists. This advance offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. Self-assembly, introduced in the early 2000s, gives scientists a means...
Wave of Fusion Energy Experiments Begin With Groundbreaking Machine
The Joint European Torus (JET) nuclear fusion experiment broke the record for sustained fusion energy at the end of 2021, achieving 59 megajoules.
Nature.com
Understanding water transport through graphene-based nanochannels via experimental control of slip length
The water transport along graphene-based nanochannels has gained significant interest. However, experimental access to the influence of defects and impurities on transport poses a critical knowledge gap. Here, we investigate the water transport of cation intercalated graphene oxide membranes. The cations act as water-attracting impurities on the channel walls. Via water transport experiments, we show that the slip length of the nanochannels decay exponentially with the hydrated diameter of the intercalated cations, confirming that water transport is governed by the interaction between water molecules and the impurities on the channel wall. The exponential decay of slip length approximates non-slip conditions. This offers experimental support for the use of the Hagen-Poiseuille equation in graphene-based nanochannels, which was previously only confirmed by simulations. Our study gives valuable feedback to theoretical predictions of the water transport along graphene-based channels with water-attracting impurities.
earth.com
Ancient shark was one of the earliest human ancestors
Everyone knows what modern sharks look like: large fish with hydrodynamic bodies cutting through the water in search of prey. However, sharks are an ancient lineage of fishes and in the deep past, ancestral sharks did not always appear as our modern sharks do. Recently, the discovery of a 439...
Phys.org
Seawater could have provided phosphorus required for emerging life
The problem of how phosphorus became a universal ingredient for life on Earth may have been solved by researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Cape Town, who have recreated primordial seawater containing the element in the lab. Their results, published in the journal Nature Communications, show...
