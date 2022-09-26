ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon

From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...
msn.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake Bars

Banana pudding cheesecake bars combine all your favorite flavors of fresh bananas, vanilla wafers and creamy cheesecake. These easy cheesecake bars are a decadent treat. I have a deep love of dessert recipes and believe that you should always save room for dessert! Nutella cheesecake bars and lemon cheesecake bars round out some of my favorite cheesecake squares.
Food & Wine

Best Oven-Ready Meal Delivery Services

An oven-ready meal delivery service delivers fresh or frozen fully-prepared, ready-to-heat meals to your door. The goal is to allow customers to get a hot, delicious meal on the table with no grocery shopping, prep, or cooking required. And many of these services are available by subscription, so you can set your preferences once and let the company take care of the rest.
