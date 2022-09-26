Read full article on original website
Related
Sideshow, Janus Films Take U.S. Rights For Jafar Panahi’s Venice Winner ‘No Bears’ & Announce Best Director Oscar Push
Iranian director Jafar Panahi remains behind bars in Tehran but his cinema continues to travel. In a fresh sales announcement, Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all U.S rights and Films We Like has taken all Canadian rights to Panahi’s Venice Special Jury Prize winner ‘No Bears’. Celluloid Dreams handles international sales. U.S. distributors Sideshow and Janus Films are now planning an awards season campaign in the best director category for Panahi and will release the film in time for an Oscar push. The director is currently serving a reactivated, six-year suspended prison sentence, originally handed out in 2010, after he was detained in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
‘Final Destination 6’ Finds Its Directors in ‘Freaks’ Filmmakers (Exclusive)
You can’t cheat death, but this directing duo is sure going to try. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, the filmmaking team known for their 2018 sci-fi thriller Freaks, have nabbed the coveted gig of directing Final Destination 6, the relaunch of the New Line’s Grand Guignol horror franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterJude Law to Star in Jon Watts' 'Star Wars' Series'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts to Helm Coming-of-Age 'Star Wars' Disney+ SeriesDirector Jon Watts Exits Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Craig Perry, the original franchise producer, is producing with Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Jon Watts, the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, is also...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An epic passion project 20 years in the making fights for control of the streaming streets
When you’re one of the most acclaimed and successful filmmakers in the history of cinema, you’d expect studios to be falling over themselves to give the green light to whatever you’re cooking up, regardless of budget or genre. And yet, it took Martin Scorsese 20 years to bring Gangs of New York to the big screen, even if it found plenty of success once it eventually got there.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Eight Hundred
When Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho declared, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”, he proved it by sweeping awards at the Academy ceremony. However, even after his remarkable achievement, foreign films are still underrated. The Eight Hundred is no exception. Director Guan Hu planned and prepared this movie for years, resulting in an intimate, brutal war spectacle with exquisite photography and a gripping score. Granted that history recorded the beginning of WWII in 1939, it began in 1937 with the Japanese invasion of China. Guan’s story begins with the Chinese army abandoning a ruined Shanghai, except for one warehouse that is defended by a regiment of about 800 troops. The warehouse was a bank vault. Therefore, it had extra-thick walls. It stands across a narrow river that separates foreign concessions from the battlefield, and crowds hang along the riverside street to watch the ongoing battle as some view from the privilege of their balconies since the Japanese can’t attack the foreign concession due to the diplomatic predicament such actions would cause.
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: A Separation
Asghar Farhadi is one of the best directors ever sitting on a director’s chair. It will come as no surprise to admirers of the Iranian writer-director that his films have garnered multiple accolades and acclaim despite filming in a country with significant censorship. However, since the modern era of Iranian films began back in the 70s, it is evident how far they’ve come to place Iran on the filmography map and, more so, emphasize the importance of international films to the collection of films worldwide. Set in contemporary Iran, A Separation is a compelling drama about the dissolution of a marriage. Simin (played by Leila Hatami) wants to leave Iran with her husband Nader (played by Peyman Moaadi) and daughter Termeh (played by the director’s daughter, Sarina Farhadi). Simin sues for divorce when Nader refuses to leave behind his Alzheimer-suffering father. Her request having failed, Simin returns to her parent’s home, but Termeh decides to stay with Nader. When Nader hires a young woman to assist his father in his wife’s absence, he hopes his life will return to normal. However, when he discovers that the new maid has been lying to him, he realizes that there is more on the line than just his marriage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
10 action movies with older leads who don’t miss a beat
In the crowded field of Netflix original programming vying for viewer attention, it’s difficult to stand out and be noticed. There has to be something that causes the endless scrolling to stop for a moment, for the potential viewer to linger on a title in hopes that it will intrigue enough to warrant a press of the play button — a hook.
Comments / 0