Asghar Farhadi is one of the best directors ever sitting on a director’s chair. It will come as no surprise to admirers of the Iranian writer-director that his films have garnered multiple accolades and acclaim despite filming in a country with significant censorship. However, since the modern era of Iranian films began back in the 70s, it is evident how far they’ve come to place Iran on the filmography map and, more so, emphasize the importance of international films to the collection of films worldwide. Set in contemporary Iran, A Separation is a compelling drama about the dissolution of a marriage. Simin (played by Leila Hatami) wants to leave Iran with her husband Nader (played by Peyman Moaadi) and daughter Termeh (played by the director’s daughter, Sarina Farhadi). Simin sues for divorce when Nader refuses to leave behind his Alzheimer-suffering father. Her request having failed, Simin returns to her parent’s home, but Termeh decides to stay with Nader. When Nader hires a young woman to assist his father in his wife’s absence, he hopes his life will return to normal. However, when he discovers that the new maid has been lying to him, he realizes that there is more on the line than just his marriage.

