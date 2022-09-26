Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
pullingcorksandforks.com
Zach Hunter joins Pedal Haus Brewery as Culinary Director
Pedal Haus Brewery recently announced the hiring of Michelin starred Chef Zach Hunter as its new Culinary Director. Hunter is no stranger to the Phoenix restaurant scene as he attended Arizona Culinary Institute before working at restaurants in Spain, NYC and Austin. The Illinois native came to Pedal Haus from Fox Restaurant Concepts and had previously worked at Wildfish in Scottsdale.
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
Rob Schneider in the Valley to premiere new movie. Here's where to meet him!
ARIZONA, USA — Harkins Theatres rolled out the red carpet in Scottsdale Tuesday night for the premiere of Rob Schneider's new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip." In the movie, Schneider and his daughter Miranda take an adventure across Arizona, checking out some of the best attractions the state is known for.
phgmag.com
A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm
Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go to Open Store in Phoenix
Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of a new Salad and Go store coming this month to the Arizona market of Phoenix. The new Phoenix location, opening in the brand’s headquarters city, will join 12 other stores in its respective market to satisfy the growing demand. Phoenix is projected to open October 2 at 2301 N 44th St.
citysuntimes.com
Chompie’s celebrates Rosh Hashanah holiday dinner to-go specials Valleywide Sept. 25-26
In celebration of Rosh Hashanah, beginning the evening of Sunday, Sept. 25 and continuing through the evening of Monday Sept. 26, Chompie’s locations around the Valley are offering special holiday menus for dine-in and take out. Rosh Hashanah To Go platters are available for curbside service at all Chompie’s...
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
allaboutarizonanews.com
The Taste of Italy and Music Festival Coming in October
For wine connoisseur, pizza lovers and those craving Italian pasta, mark your calendars for an upcoming tasty festival. The Taste of Italy and Music Festival will be held next month at the Scottsdale Water Front on Camelback and Scottsdale roads, on October 15-16. The Italian Association of Arizona invites you...
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Drone Zone: Arizona dude ranch give people a chance to channel their inner cowboy
Away from the Phoenix area sits an oasis that is tucked in the Tonto National Forest, and the Cherry Creek Lodge offers a completely off-the-grid experience that can help anyone channel the cowboy that is inside them. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
AZFamily
Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
azbigmedia.com
‘The Sandlot’ stars will host meet-and-greet at ComicX
“You’re killing me, Smalls” and “Legends never die” are some of the iconic movie lines from the classic, family-friendly baseball movie, “The Sandlot.”. : Ranking Arizona: Top 10 best places to live for 2022. : Where Should I Move? The Best (and Worst) Places to...
azbigmedia.com
5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development
Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights
While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards
The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
