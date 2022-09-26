ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

pullingcorksandforks.com

Zach Hunter joins Pedal Haus Brewery as Culinary Director

Pedal Haus Brewery recently announced the hiring of Michelin starred Chef Zach Hunter as its new Culinary Director. Hunter is no stranger to the Phoenix restaurant scene as he attended Arizona Culinary Institute before working at restaurants in Spain, NYC and Austin. The Illinois native came to Pedal Haus from Fox Restaurant Concepts and had previously worked at Wildfish in Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant

Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
PHOENIX, AZ
phgmag.com

A Carefully Executed Refresh of Wrigley Mansion in Phoenix Preserves its Historic Charm

Interior designer Wendy Black Rodgers treads lightly during a decadelong restoration of the Wrigley Mansion. The Wrigley Mansion, of late, has been abuzz with activity. Topping a knoll above the Arizona Biltmore resort, the historic estate-turned-hospitality-venue lures guests to have dinner and cocktails at Geordie’s Restaurant, sample wine flights at Jamie’s Wine Bar or partake in weddings, social events and corporate gatherings within this mansion’s many rooms and garden terraces. Recently, landscape designer and Phoenix Home & Garden Masters of the Southwest award winner Jeff Berghoff was tapped to create a new masterplan for the grounds and refresh the gardens of the estate, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, James Beard Award-winning chef Christopher Gross, another Master of the Southwest, opened his edgy jewel box of a restaurant, designed by architect and fellow Master of the Southwest Wendell Burnette, as a freestanding building just below the front entrance.
PHOENIX, AZ
QSR magazine

Salad and Go to Open Store in Phoenix

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of a new Salad and Go store coming this month to the Arizona market of Phoenix. The new Phoenix location, opening in the brand’s headquarters city, will join 12 other stores in its respective market to satisfy the growing demand. Phoenix is projected to open October 2 at 2301 N 44th St.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

‘The Sandlot’ stars will host meet-and-greet at ComicX

“You’re killing me, Smalls” and “Legends never die” are some of the iconic movie lines from the classic, family-friendly baseball movie, “The Sandlot.”. : Ranking Arizona: Top 10 best places to live for 2022. : Where Should I Move? The Best (and Worst) Places to...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 Metro Phoenix hot spots for real estate development

Remember Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s 1983 hit “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet?” You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-b-b-baby, you just ain’t seen n-n-nothin’ yet? It’s one of those catchy, unforgettable lyrics you can’t shake. And, it’s a perfect musical representation of the growth happening throughout Metro Phoenix, especially when it comes to hot spots for real estate development. Just when you think you might have seen all there is to see in development expansion and innovation, the Valley seems to unveil a new surprise.
MESA, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022: Culinary & Arts Highlights

While fall foliage might look a little different in the Sonoran Desert, there is no better place to celebrate the change of seasons. This post covers some highlights of upcoming Scottsdale Fall Festivals & Events 2022. As temperatures drop in Scottsdale Arizona, the destination invites visitors and locals to celebrate...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards

The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ

