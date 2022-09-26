Read full article on original website
Abilene Wylie's Long, Abilene High's Dolton collect local player of the week awards
K.J. Long had a night football players dream about. Well, all except for a loss in a wild, wild shootout in San Angelo last Friday. But Long – this week’s Boys Local Player of the Week – did his part to give the Wylie Bulldogs a chance to win.
Texas high school football rankings: Whitharral jumps back into top 10
Two weeks after falling out of the high school football state rankings following its first loss, Whitharral is back in the Class 1A Division II top 10. Coming off a 102-52 victory over Throckmorton, the Panthers moved to No. 10 in Texas' smallest classification. Whitharral (4-1) has won consecutive games after falling 34-30 to Silverton, first-year Panthers coach Jeremy Holt's alma mater.
Buckaroos close out pre-district play with 56-17 Homecoming win over Benbrook Bobcats
One of the greatest things in high school football is the joy of homecoming week. Students and administrators participate in several theme days at the schools; and, the annual parade and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen are among the many activities that take place during Homecoming Week.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC football takes on Harlan County Friday in annual Coal Bowl game
The LCC football Cougars are now 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play after h-handing Perry County Central it’s first loss of the season this past Friday. LCC will continue district play at home this Friday in the annual Coal Bowl against the Harlan County Black Bears. Harlan County is 3-3 and lost their first district game to Clay County 42-20 on Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs
Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
Abilene High pulls out thriller against Cooper in renewed rivalry as district tennis foes
It’s been a long time since Abilene High and Cooper have been in the same tennis district, yet the two former rivals played like it was old times Tuesday at the AHS courts. It came down to the last match, and AHS’ Zoe Barrett pulled out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amelia Rockett at No. 6 girls singles to clinch the Eagles’ 10-9 victory over Cooper in a District 4-5A match. ...
