It’s been a long time since Abilene High and Cooper have been in the same tennis district, yet the two former rivals played like it was old times Tuesday at the AHS courts. It came down to the last match, and AHS’ Zoe Barrett pulled out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amelia Rockett at No. 6 girls singles to clinch the Eagles’ 10-9 victory over Cooper in a District 4-5A match. ...

ABILENE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO