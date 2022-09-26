Read full article on original website
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigation a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. Preliminary investigation shows that just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
Non-profit donates $2,200 to panhandle volunteer fire departments
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A non-profit organization donated two checks to two different fire departments in the Nebraska Panhandle. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District and Banner County Volunteer Fire and Rescue were awarded the donation.. UMF received the funds through their car show in July and wanted to give back to...
Results: 2022 Monument Marathon
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - A little over 500 runners from across the country in action Saturday for the annual Monument Marathon. Runners had the opportunity to take part in four events marathon, half marathon, 5K Run, and marathon relay. Proceeds from the race goes to student scholarships at Western Nebraska...
Chadron council pass city transit fee
City Council passed Ordinance 1429 Fee Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on September 19, 2022. Fees for City Transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. Trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route. Details will be posted as soon as the planning stages are completed.
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 15 - Sept. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Chadron nurse receives Leading Light Award
The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the 4th Leading Light Award recipient at the recent Panhandle Safety & Wellness Conference held in Gering on September 22nd. Diana Lecher with Chadron Community Hospital was nominated by her peers for this distinction and being a true leading light. Lecher has been leading the Chadron Community Hospital wellness committee, is enthusiastic about their team, and tries to help her co-workers make healthy lifestyle choices.
Multiple Alliance Landfill areas partially closed
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill Construction and Demolition area, top of the hill, and the grass pile are closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
OPEN MIC MONDAY SEPT. 26, 2022
LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA...HAVE EXPERIENCE....WILLING TO RELOCATE.....308-760-9927. LF...SMALL BREED, YOUNG, FEMALE DOG FOR A FAMILY PET...PREFER A CHIHUAHUA, POM, YORKIE.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. COLLECTION BASKET...OPEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY...9-2...FALL ITEMS ARRIVING...LOTS OF CLOTHES...ETC.....SOME FREE ITEMS OUTSIDE....ALL ARE WELCOME TO A SURPRISE BIRTHDAY OPEN HOUSE FOR LARRY HOLUB....WEDNESDAY...
😳 Did you hear the codeword? Click here to win 💵
Thanks for listening to Eagle Radio of Alliance/Chadron!. New code words are announced each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Double Q Country 105.9/97.5. An extra chance to win will include an 10 a.m. code word every Thursday. -------------- New code words...
Olivares receives Distinguished Alumni Award at Chadron State College
CHADRON – Dora Olivares will receive Chadron State College’s Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) during Homecoming Oct. 1. Mark Brohman is also a DAA honoree. Distinguished Young Alumni award recipients include Dr. Nisha Durand, Ryan Hieb, and Dr. T.J. Thomson (in absentia). Family Tree Awards will be conferred upon the Guzman and Brown families.
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
WNCC graduates first Class B CDL student, hosting CDL job fair soon
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College has graduated their first Class B CDL driver. Steven Stands with the City of Scottsbluff completed the Class B theory training online and then took his one and a half week behind-the-wheel driving skills training at the Scottsbluff Campus. Stands said he appreciated the...
Mitchell woman sells homemade 'Work of Joy' at new store
MITCHELL — Della Stevens wanted to open a Christian coffee shop. However, she couldn’t find a place with a kitchen that would meet her needs. Instead, Stevens started selling homemade goods out of 1368 Center Ave. in Mitchell, which she called Work of Joy. Since the store opened in early August, she’s sold a variety of products and even made some friends along the way.
Alliance Kiddie Kampus to hold 'Family Fun Night'
The Alliance Kiddie Kampus will be holding a "Family Fun Night" in conjunction with "We Care For Kids" week from 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. The event will have face painting, giant bubble station, blow up train, Alliance High School drum line, photo booth, food, and all lots of games.
