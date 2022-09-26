City Council passed Ordinance 1429 Fee Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on September 19, 2022. Fees for City Transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. Trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route. Details will be posted as soon as the planning stages are completed.

