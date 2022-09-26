ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU vs. Wake Forest still a go ahead of Hurricane Ian

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Survey: How do you feel about FSU after 4-0 start?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) are on fire heading into week 5, and in their sights are the ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons. After coming off an incredibly dominant 44-14 performance last Saturday against the Boston College Eagles in primetime, the top-25 showdown will be the first time FSU is ranked since 2018. The game is set to be played at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee and will be aired on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Mike Norvell talks Hurricane Ian, FSU vs. Wake Forest

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Wednesday after practice halfway through Wake Forest week. Heading into the weekend the Seminoles are ranked for the first time since 2018 and are currently favored by seven points. Norvell said he thought Wednesday was a solid day but there...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line once again helped guide the football team to victory over the weekend. Florida State pulled out their fourth win of their young and still undefeated season against Boston College. This past week’s game was the second in a row without the Seminole’s starting left tackle Robert Scott. Veteran Darius Washington continue to step in at the tackle spot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Softball Rewind: 2019 vs. Tennessee

As we continue our Florida State softball rewind series, based on football’s upcoming opponent we should be moving toward Wake Forest. However, the Demon Deacons currently do not have a softball team. So, this week’s game will be a 2019 game versus Tennessee. After winning their first five...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell talks Wake Forest, Tuesday’s practice

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of Saturday’s top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles are 4-0 and look to show their improvement from years past and as of today the game is still set to be played, however, due to incoming Hurricane Ian’s potential FSU has canceled classes for the week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Football earns top 25 ranking, soccer soars past Clemson

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles are reeling off an exciting blowout victory over the Boston College Eagles this past weekend and have made it over the hump and start the season off 4-0 for the first time in nearly seven years. Women’s soccer cruised past No. 17 Clemson Tigers and volleyball sputters against the Louisville Cardinals at home.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU coordinators talk Wake Forest, Boston College win

The Florida State Seminoles, reeling off a blowout win against the Boston College Eagles last Saturday, are set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home this weekend. The ‘Noles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida and look to improve on their 4-0 record and improve on their No. 23 ranking.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Softball lands Texas A&M Transfer Katie Dack

After entering the portal earlier in the month, slugger Katie Dack has made her new school clear. Announced by Dack on Monday, she’s transferring from Texas A&M to be a Florida State Seminole in 2023. Coming out of high school in Colorado, Dack was a highly talented recruit. As...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Head coach Mike Norvell talks 4-0 start, Seminoles vs. Wake Forest

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media today ahead of this weekend's matchup against the no. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Coming off a late-night romp against the Boston College Eagles (44-14) Norvell had this to say “I mean, I’m proud of this team. That’s what I care about. For us, you know, are we approaching each day to go out there and maximize what we have in front of us.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

