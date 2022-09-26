ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSEN AM 1150

MSU Homecoming – October 4-8, 2022

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate homecoming with a variety of events to be held Oct. 4-8. A schedule of MSU homecoming events that are open to the public follows by date, time and location:. Tuesday, Oct. 4:. Lighting of the college “M” on Mount Baldy, 7 p.m....
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
TOWNSEND, MT
XL Country 100.7

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

