MSU Homecoming – October 4-8, 2022
BOZEMAN — Montana State University will celebrate homecoming with a variety of events to be held Oct. 4-8. A schedule of MSU homecoming events that are open to the public follows by date, time and location:. Tuesday, Oct. 4:. Lighting of the college “M” on Mount Baldy, 7 p.m....
Buzzard Wilder: Bozeman rallies to support beloved artist battling cancer
Buzzard Wilder, known for painting the town with his artwork and acts of kindness used to sit right at a corner booth every day until his battle with cancer became more intense.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Montana State’s Annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Set for Oct. 21-22
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s College of Agriculture and Montana Agricultural Experiment Station will host the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Oct. 21-22 on the MSU campus. Celebrate Agriculture honors MSU alumni and students and the legacy of Montana’s agricultural communities. Celebrate Ag Weekend will include an agricultural...
MSU Nursing Professor Recognized for Technology to Improve Safety of Patients in Clinical Trials
BOZEMAN — When Elizabeth Johnson worked as a research nurse in Houston with pediatric patients in clinical research trials, too often, she said, she would see a patient get injured or be removed from a study because of a breakdown in communication between clinicians and researchers. Years later, one...
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
Montana State Scientists Win NASA Grant to Study of Snow Reflectance
BOZEMAN – Over the next three years, a Montana State University professor and his students will fly drones over wintry landscapes in Montana and Finland to measure albedo, the proportion of energy reflected from surfaces on the earth. Those field expeditions will be timed as closely as possible with...
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
montanasports.com
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bicyclist killed in accident in Gallatin County
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A bicyclist was killed in an accident near the corner of Huffine Ln and Gooch Hill Rd. Richard Evers, 75, was trying to cross Huffine Ln. on his bicycle when a vehicle struck him, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported. The cause of death was determined...
UPDATE: Thompson Creek Fire 100% Contained; New Fire Reported Near Ennis
DILLON -- A 174-acre wildfire has been confirmed in the Gravelly Mountain Range. The Sunrise Fire is located south of Ennis, on the Madison District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and private land. The cause has not been determined. Top priority for firefighters is to secure the fire edge on...
Man identified in fatal crash on Huffine Lane Friday morning
An early morning crash left one man dead Friday morning at the intersection of Gooch Hill Rd and Huffine Lane.
