impact601.com
Third structure fire for Jones County in over 9 hours
Calhoun Community--For the third time in just over 9 hours, Jones County firefighters responded to a structure fire. This third incident was on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community shortly after Noon. Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Sharon, and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded and found a single wide mobile home with visible flames throughout the structure, having already breached the roof of the home.
impact601.com
Early morning fire destroys residence
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a residence at 2211 Highway 11 North near Sandersville. In addition, investigators are seeking information on a stolen Kubota 4 seater side by side, camo in color, reported taken from the residence. Investigators are working to determine if the stolen side by side is possibly connected to the structure fire.
impact601.com
STRUCTURE FIRE
The Laurel Fire Department received a call from 911 dispatch at approximately 05:30AM this morning of a fully involved structure fire at 110 North 15 St. that has spreaded to a vacant adjacent structure. Battalion Chief Robby Mclaurin (ShiftCommander) dispatched three engine companies E-1, E-2, and E-5. Battalion Chief Mclaurin (B-1)was the first arriving unit on scene and reported a single story wood- frame structure fully involved and has spreaded to the adjacent single -story wood -frame vacant structure . Battalion Chief Mclaurin notified dispatch to call out Engine 6 for additional support.The four engine crews performed a defensive attack on the fully involved strcuture while also perfoming an offensive attack on the adjacent structures to minimize it’s damage and also preventing the fire from spreading to a third structure. The engine crews was relieved at the scene by the oncoming shift (B) under the command of Captain Robert Armond at 0:600AM. They continued with the firefighting operations until the fire was extinghused at 06:57AM, then the engine crews started performing overhaul hittng hotspots to elimanate the possibility of a rekindle. All Laurel Fire Department personnel left the scene at 07:50AM .The structure at 110 North 15 St. was a total loss and the structure at 114 North 15 St. suffered extensive damage to the rear right side of the structure. There were no utilites to the two vacant structures. There were no injuries . I would like to commend both shifts on an excellent job. The cause of the fire is undetermine at this time. No further information will be released at this time.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
Crews respond to two house fires in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)-Volunteer fire departments responded to two house fires at Highway 11 North in Sandersville and Holifield Road Tuesday morning. Sandersville, Rustin, Powers, and Glade fire departments received a call to the fire from a passerby at 2211 Highway 11 North just before 3:00 am. Jasper County’s Mossville volunteer fire department also responded […]
WDAM-TV
Volunteer firefighter, bystander help rescue driver after rollover crash in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A local volunteer firefighter and a bystander aided in rescuing a driver after her vehicle overturned from a rollover crash in Jones County early Monday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to...
impact601.com
Vehicle collision at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road
A vehicle collision at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road led to South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responding this evening about 8:15 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles involved, a Dodge Ram and Chevy Equinox. Witnesses stated the Chevy Equinox was parked in the driveway off the road with...
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
WTOK-TV
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run overnight in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A body was found early Monday morning on the side of the road in south Meridian. Authorities say the owner of the Astro Motel called 911 Monday around 6:00 a.m. after he saw a man lying in the grassy area between Interstate 20/59 and S. Frontage Road.
impact601.com
Tractor and rotary cutter reported stolen
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the theft of a tractor and rotary cutter reported stolen from #15 Eucutta Road in northeastern Jones County late Friday afternoon. The tractor is a Kubota, orange in color, 36hp, with front end loader and attached rotary cutter. Anyone with information...
New Hattiesburg public safety complex opens Tuesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A new public safety complex will soon open in Hattiesburg. Prior to its renovation in 2017, the building was an abandoned Methodist hospital when the funds were secured for the project. Construction started in 2019. People accepted a raised property tax in the historic district to pay for the $30 million facility. The […]
WTOK-TV
The Preserve opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week. “We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 27, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
WLBT
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
beckersasc.com
Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27. "The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician...
WTOK-TV
13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tonight, you could’ve taken a journey down to the Rose Hill Cemetery off Eighth Street to hear about the history of Meridian. The 13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Costume Tour was hosted tonight as it gives the people of Meridian an opportunity to hear stories about the history of Meridian and Mississippi.
prentissheadlight.com
Prentiss has new police chief
Prentiss has a new police chief, but he is a familiar face. Richard Browning was sworn in last week by Prentiss Mayor Charley Dumas as the new chief. Browning replaces Joe Bullock who resigned after serving as chief for over seven years. Browning started out with the Prentiss Police Department...
WDAM-TV
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the holiday season approaches, one Hub City business is calling on people to help bring a little joy and lots of hot meals to those in need. Marco’s Chicken and Waffles will host its 3rd Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal event, the company’s annual tradition of giving back to the community one plate at a time.
Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to driving under influence when he struck four wheeler, killing 14-year-old girl
A Mississippi man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence when he struck four-wheeler on roadway, killing 14-year-old girl. Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announced on Friday that Jeremy Lavell Stringer, 36, of Foxworth, Mississippi was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years to serve and 5 years post-release supervision by Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell after Stringer pleaded guilty to Aggravated DUI Causing Death, a violent felony.
