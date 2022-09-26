The Laurel Fire Department received a call from 911 dispatch at approximately 05:30AM this morning of a fully involved structure fire at 110 North 15 St. that has spreaded to a vacant adjacent structure. Battalion Chief Robby Mclaurin (ShiftCommander) dispatched three engine companies E-1, E-2, and E-5. Battalion Chief Mclaurin (B-1)was the first arriving unit on scene and reported a single story wood- frame structure fully involved and has spreaded to the adjacent single -story wood -frame vacant structure . Battalion Chief Mclaurin notified dispatch to call out Engine 6 for additional support.The four engine crews performed a defensive attack on the fully involved strcuture while also perfoming an offensive attack on the adjacent structures to minimize it’s damage and also preventing the fire from spreading to a third structure. The engine crews was relieved at the scene by the oncoming shift (B) under the command of Captain Robert Armond at 0:600AM. They continued with the firefighting operations until the fire was extinghused at 06:57AM, then the engine crews started performing overhaul hittng hotspots to elimanate the possibility of a rekindle. All Laurel Fire Department personnel left the scene at 07:50AM .The structure at 110 North 15 St. was a total loss and the structure at 114 North 15 St. suffered extensive damage to the rear right side of the structure. There were no utilites to the two vacant structures. There were no injuries . I would like to commend both shifts on an excellent job. The cause of the fire is undetermine at this time. No further information will be released at this time.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO