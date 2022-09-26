ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Author Jason Cannon — who penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs” — will be at a ticketed meet-and-greet event at the Clinton County History Center at 149 E. Locust St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29. Program limited to 75 tickets. Tickets free for members and $5 for non-members, available at https://JasonCannonAuthorEvent.eventbrite.com or by calling 937-382-4684.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Exclusive interview: Dayton actor makes primetime TV

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley actor is making the big screen this evening as a co-star in NBC’s Chicago P.D. On Wednesday, September 28, actor scOtt summitt (yes that is how his name is spelled) plays the role of Eric Sadler, a character who becomes involved in “high stakes action” that introduces the […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Local Briefs: Cape May sets hiring event

Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington will be hosting a hiring event 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sign-on bonuses are available for many positions. Current openings include LPN, RN, resident assistant, dietary aide, server, cook and housekeeping associate. Additional information, including position details and benefits, can be found via careers.ohioliving.org.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Dogs beat Cane, stay unbeaten in American

WILMINGTON — Batavia remained unbeaten in league play with a 4-0 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division play Tuesday at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the American. Batavia is 5-4-2 overall and 5-0 in league play. Coach Pat Black said the Hurricane played a...
BATAVIA, OH
WDTN

Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Eyes on future at today’s Career Exploration Fair

The Clinton County Career Exploration Fair with over 40 local employers is today (Wednesday) — for students (shown) 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and then for adults 3-6 p.m. — at Laurel Oaks Career Campus. — — — Photos by John Hamilton | News Journal.
WILMINGTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Phebe’s Café to close at end of October

Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

No Joker: The Dynamic Duo rules

Like many small towns, in an era lost to time, Wilmington was home to a G.C. Murphy store that sat directly across the alley from the Allen Photography Studios on North South Street. The five-and-10-cent store was popular because of their reasonable prices, bulk candy and, in my case, the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Highland Co. farmer tops in conservation

Highland County farmer Nathan Brown was one of five Ohio family farmers recognized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a winner of the 2022 Conservation Family Farm Award at the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio late last week. “It’s a pretty awesome feeling to have been recognized,” said...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Blanchester runners post 4 PRs at Williamsburg Inv.

WILLIAMSBURG — Drew Wyss led Blanchester runners Saturday at the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational. Wyss ran a personal best 18:05 and placed fourth among 70 runners, coach Tiffany Wyss said. Carson Wyss also had a personl best time of 21:50 and finished 37th. Kaleb Tabor was 39th in a...
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington JV tennis defeats Batavia 8-1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity girls tennis team defeated Batavia Monday on the WHS courts. There were six singles and three doubles matches in the contest. “We played a different format to get all of the girls experience at both singles and doubles,” WHS coach Steve...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Batavia drops WHS reserves in 2 sets

BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Batavia 25-17, 25-9 Tuesday at the BHS gym. Aidynne Tippett had three points, two kills, two assists, an ace and a dig. Riley Gerber had two digs and Taija Walker added a kill. Kyli Lambcke hada dig. Lauren Diels posted a point, a kill and seven digs.
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy 2022 homecoming court announced

The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
TROY, OH

