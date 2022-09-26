Read full article on original website
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Author Jason Cannon — who penned “Charlie Murphy: The Iconoclastic Showman Behind the Chicago Cubs” — will be at a ticketed meet-and-greet event at the Clinton County History Center at 149 E. Locust St. at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 29. Program limited to 75 tickets. Tickets free for members and $5 for non-members, available at https://JasonCannonAuthorEvent.eventbrite.com or by calling 937-382-4684.
Wilmington Oktoberfest returns: 2-day line-up of games of chance, beer and food to kids’ activities, wiener dog races, music and more
WILMINGTON — Grab your lederhosen and head out to the annual Oktoberfest in downtown Wilmington on Sugartree Street this weekend. From 6-11 p.m. Friday, games of chance will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1224 at 141 E. Sugartree St. On Saturday, activities will begin at 3...
Exclusive interview: Dayton actor makes primetime TV
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley actor is making the big screen this evening as a co-star in NBC’s Chicago P.D. On Wednesday, September 28, actor scOtt summitt (yes that is how his name is spelled) plays the role of Eric Sadler, a character who becomes involved in “high stakes action” that introduces the […]
Local Briefs: Cape May sets hiring event
Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington will be hosting a hiring event 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sign-on bonuses are available for many positions. Current openings include LPN, RN, resident assistant, dietary aide, server, cook and housekeeping associate. Additional information, including position details and benefits, can be found via careers.ohioliving.org.
Dogs beat Cane, stay unbeaten in American
WILMINGTON — Batavia remained unbeaten in league play with a 4-0 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division play Tuesday at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the American. Batavia is 5-4-2 overall and 5-0 in league play. Coach Pat Black said the Hurricane played a...
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
Eyes on future at today’s Career Exploration Fair
The Clinton County Career Exploration Fair with over 40 local employers is today (Wednesday) — for students (shown) 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and then for adults 3-6 p.m. — at Laurel Oaks Career Campus. — — — Photos by John Hamilton | News Journal.
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
CINCINNATI — Those who frequent downtown Cincinnati have grown accustomed to seeing a variety of boats and watercraft in the Ohio River — speedboats, jet skis, pontoons, barges and more than a few riverboats. But few are as unique, or historic, as the USS LST-325, a 328-foot ship...
Phebe’s Café to close at end of October
Lonnie Sholar, owner of Phebe’s Café, confirmed with Dayton.com Tuesday evening that the downtown Dayton coffee shop and café in the Fifth Third Center is closing at the end of October. Phebe’s Café first announced the closure in a Facebook post earlier in the day.
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
No Joker: The Dynamic Duo rules
Like many small towns, in an era lost to time, Wilmington was home to a G.C. Murphy store that sat directly across the alley from the Allen Photography Studios on North South Street. The five-and-10-cent store was popular because of their reasonable prices, bulk candy and, in my case, the...
Highland Co. farmer tops in conservation
Highland County farmer Nathan Brown was one of five Ohio family farmers recognized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a winner of the 2022 Conservation Family Farm Award at the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio late last week. “It’s a pretty awesome feeling to have been recognized,” said...
Blanchester runners post 4 PRs at Williamsburg Inv.
WILLIAMSBURG — Drew Wyss led Blanchester runners Saturday at the Williamsburg Cross Country Invitational. Wyss ran a personal best 18:05 and placed fourth among 70 runners, coach Tiffany Wyss said. Carson Wyss also had a personl best time of 21:50 and finished 37th. Kaleb Tabor was 39th in a...
2022 Cincinnati Comic Expo: William Shatner and other big stars in town
The Cincinnati Comic Expo was a three day event. It featured celebrities who were in movies such as Star Trek, Harry Potter, Jaws, and many more.
Wilmington JV tennis defeats Batavia 8-1
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity girls tennis team defeated Batavia Monday on the WHS courts. There were six singles and three doubles matches in the contest. “We played a different format to get all of the girls experience at both singles and doubles,” WHS coach Steve...
Batavia drops WHS reserves in 2 sets
BATAVIA — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Batavia 25-17, 25-9 Tuesday at the BHS gym. Aidynne Tippett had three points, two kills, two assists, an ace and a dig. Riley Gerber had two digs and Taija Walker added a kill. Kyli Lambcke hada dig. Lauren Diels posted a point, a kill and seven digs.
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
