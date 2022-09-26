Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Attorney for The Satanic Temple explains reasoning behind Indiana abortion lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lawyer for The Satanic Temple said, beyond Indiana’s near-total abortion ban violating members’ religious freedoms, it comes down to an issue of property ownership of the uterus and involuntary servitude during what they describe as an “involuntary pregnancy.”. W. James MacNaughton is...
wrtv.com
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Governor monitoring abortion ban's potential economic impact
Governor Eric Holcomb says he's keeping an eye on the impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban could have on economic development, even if he isn't particularly worried. While some businesses say they're looking at pulling employees out of Indiana or looking to other places for future growth, Holcomb notes the state is setting new records for capital investment.
MSNBC
Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program
A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing the Biden administration to block the student loan forgiveness program. The suit states that the policy violates the constitution, and that some could be subject to a state income tax liability. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. Sept. 27, 2022.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn’t differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
cbs4indy.com
Inside Indiana Business
Study: Teacher licensing exams shrink Indiana’s pool of Black, Hispanic teachers
Indiana’s teacher licensing exam could be one reason behind the state’s shortage of teachers — especially Black and Hispanic teachers, according to a new report from Indiana University. The study found that Black and Hispanic prospective teachers scored up to 52 percentage points lower than their white...
Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan
With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental and climate justice chair for the […] The post Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59
Schools call for more teacher aides
Indiana schools call for more teacher aides. Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, …. Indiana mom who abandoned son in Ohio sentenced to …. Avon Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at …. Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer …. Pair of suspects being investigated for...
vincennespbs.org
wbaa.org
Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies
The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
AG Rokita announces $2.9M in Medicaid fraud case settlement
(WEHT) - Attorney General Todd Rokita announced his office recovered $2.9 million to settle allegations that a northeast Indiana hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid between January 2017 and March 2021.
Indianapolis man suing over plan to forgive student loans
Pacific Legal Foundation, a Libertarian public interest law firm, is representing Frank Garrison in a lawsuit against the U.S.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Jason Beer of Southwest Allen County Schools, Tara Cocanower of Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, and Joshua DeBard of Lebanon Community Schools are the top three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. “This year’s top three Teacher of...
warricknews.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Indiana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Indiana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTHR
‘Indiana Doesn’t Own Your Body. You Do.’ | California's governor touts the state as abortion sanctuary on Indiana billboards
INDIANAPOLIS — Along I-465 near exit 11 in Indianapolis is a billboard depicting a woman in shackles that reads, "Indiana doesn’t own your body. You do." – in bold typeface. Underneath those words are a link that takes users to abortion resources and services, but they're far...
Fox 59
Indiana to expand services for minority-owned businesses
Indiana has secured federal funding to offer new services for minority-owned businesses. Indiana to expand services for minority-owned businesses. Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, …. Indiana mom who abandoned son in Ohio sentenced to …. New video showing bus crash in Greenwood. Hurricane Ian...
WIBC.com
