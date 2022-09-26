ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wrtv.com

The Satanic Temple suing Gov. Eric Holcomb, AG Todd Rokita over abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple (TST) has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita over Indiana's abortion ban. TST says it venerates, but does not worship, the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem Paradise Lost - the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Governor monitoring abortion ban's potential economic impact

Governor Eric Holcomb says he's keeping an eye on the impact Indiana's near-total abortion ban could have on economic development, even if he isn't particularly worried. While some businesses say they're looking at pulling employees out of Indiana or looking to other places for future growth, Holcomb notes the state is setting new records for capital investment.
cbs4indy.com

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita...
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan

With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color.  Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental and climate justice chair for the […] The post Black Hoosiers meet with DOT, call for racial equity in EV charging plan appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59

Schools call for more teacher aides

Indiana schools call for more teacher aides. Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, …. Indiana mom who abandoned son in Ohio sentenced to …. Avon Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at …. Greenwood police looking for help finding Hummer …. Pair of suspects being investigated for...
vincennespbs.org

General Assembly to look at pot legalization

Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said Andy...
wbaa.org

Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan

The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies

The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are...
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
warricknews.com

See the former jobs of the governor of Indiana

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Indiana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fox 59

Indiana to expand services for minority-owned businesses

Indiana has secured federal funding to offer new services for minority-owned businesses. Indiana to expand services for minority-owned businesses. Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, …. Indiana mom who abandoned son in Ohio sentenced to …. New video showing bus crash in Greenwood. Hurricane Ian...
WIBC.com

Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana

STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
